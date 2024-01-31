Motorola Edge Plus (2024) release date predictions, price, specs, and expected upgrades

The image above is for illustration purposes only.





Motorola threw a heavy punch with last year's Edge Plus, coming closer that it ever has before to competing in the flagship weight class. Unfortunately, there aren't any rumors and reports about the 2024 edition of the Motorola Edge Plus yet, but we can start making our speculations based on what the previous model did and didn't have, as well as the current trends in the high-end phones market. Feel free to add your own wishes and speculations in the comments below.





Motorola Edge Plus (2024) wishlist





Longer software support (preferably 5 years or more)

More storage options

Faster charging

Higher display brightness

A different design for the cameras

Improvements to the camera system's HDR performance

Better image quality with the ultrawide and telephoto cameras









Probable announcement: Early April

Probable market release: Same date as announcement



Typical Release Schedule: Motorola doesn't really have a consistent release schedule for its new high-end Edge series. That said, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro from last year was announced and available for purchase on April 4, which is why we expect its successor to arrive in a similar time of the year.





Significance of Release : The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is the closest Motorola has come to challenging the big boys in the flagship phone segment, and besides a few downsides, it left us with a great impression after we were done reviewing it. Motorola is onto something here, it has built a nice momentum with the last year's model, and now it is time to reaffirm that inertia with the Motorola Edge Plus (2024).





Why This Matters: Motorola might not yet be as popular as Samsung, Google, or Apple for its flagship phones, but it is up and coming. There's also the fact that its most premium phones are still more affordable compared to other options, so they make for a perfect bang for your buck. All of that is to say that it's worth keeping an eye on the major Motorola releases from now on, including the Edge Plus (2024).





Motorola Edge Plus (2024) price





Current Expectations: Motorola is a bit inconsistent with its pricing of the Edge Plus series, but we suspect the price will remain the same as last year, which would make it $800.



When do Motorola Edge Plus (2024) pre-orders start: Motorola typically opens up pre-orders about a week or so after it announces its Edge Plus flagships.



What This Means For You: If the price remains at $800 that would make the 2024 Motorola Edge Plus will be competing with the likes of the Galaxy S24 from Samsung and the iPhone 15 from Apple. There's also the $100 more affordable Pixel 8, which is a great bang-for-your-buck option.



Motorola Edge Plus (2024) name





Might stay the same, might not: Motorola is a bit difficult with the way it names its phones. That said, the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) will be how the phone is called, and it will likely have an almost identical brother in the EU called the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, just like there was an Edge Plus (2023) and an Edge 40 Pro last year.



Motorola Edge Plus (2024) camera

What's New : Quite frankly there is zero news at this point of time about the Motorola Edge Plus' camera system (or for anything else about the phone for that matter). The 2023 edition finally dropped the useless depth camera, swapping it for a much more appreciated 12 MP telephoto with 2x zoom. This time around we hope to see a new main camera too.





Motorola Edge Plus (2024) Storage





Current Status and Storage Expectations : Last year's Edge Plus came only in one storage option, 512GB, which is not really a bad thing, but Motorola could release a 256GB model as well this time around, just to give buyers a more affordable option. This would also help it compete with the Pixel 8 's lower price.





Motorola Edge Plus (2024) Design Changes

Current Status: There's a reason Motorola uses the word "Edge" for its high-end phone models, and that is because of the slightly curved display at the sides. So, suffice it to say, we should expect this characteristic to continue with the 2024 edition of the Motorola Edge Plus. One area where we might see a change is the camera island, as the one that the company has been using so far is rather dull and unattractive.



What This Means for You : You should expect the Motorola Edge Plus to keep its core design characteristics, such as the large display that "flows" out of the sides, with super-thin bezels at the top and bottom. There's also the myriad of back panel textures which Motorola has been doing greatly since 2022.

Motorola Edge Plus (2024) display

Higher Brightness: The advertised peak brightness of the Motorola Edge Plus 2023 is 1300, which is quite lower than the competition. So, given the trend that other manufacturers have been setting for the past half year or so, we expect the Edge Plus 2024 to come with significantly higher brightness. This seems even more likely with the amount of importance Motorola places in its premium flagship display quality.



Same super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate: One of the areas where the Motorola Edge Plus excels is its display refresh rate. Last year the screen could go up to 165Hz, which made every animation while navigating the UI smoother than any of the competition. That said, most people won't notice the difference between 120Hz and 165Hz, unless playing mobile games that support that kind of refresh rate.



Great color reproduction: Last year's model performed very well during our display lab tests, so we expect the same level of performance and quality.





How would these upgrades be beneficial: Higher brightness allows much better use of your phone when you are in very bright conditions like a hike in the mountain on a clear day, for example.



Motorola Edge Plus (2024) battery

Anticipation : The 2023 Motorola Edge Plus already comes with a pretty large 5,100 mAh battery, and given the thin body this phone has, it's hard to imagine Motorola fitting a larger one inside.

Expected Battery Size

What It Means for You: It means you will most likely not have to worry about the battery life of the Edge Plus 2024. It would easily last most people a day and a half or even more depending on your usage.

Charging Speed

Likely Improvements: Unlike the European variant, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro which had 125W charging, last year's Edge Plus came with 68W. We are hoping Motorola bumps that up for the US version of the phone this year, and there is a good chance it will.

Real-World Advantage: More charging speed means less time to juice up your phone, which is especially helpful when you are in a hurry.

Will there be a charger in the box? Motorola has included chargers with its Edge Plus series in the last few years, and we expect the company to continue doing so with the 2024 edition.



Motorola Edge Plus (2024) features and software





Longer Software Support : Given the general increase of the software support window across the Android space, it is safe to say that Motorola will offer more than just the 3 years of OS updates it did with the Edge Plus in 2023. Hopefully it is more than 4 years, although that's a more realistic guess knowing Motorola and its rather inconsistent software update situation.

AI is the main focus of this year: 2024 is shaping up to be the year where AI is the main source of phone improvements, even the Razr Plus (2024) is rumored to also come with a set of its own AI quirks and features. On that note, it wouldn't be too big of a stretch to think that the company's high-end non-foldable phone will also have some AI magic sprinkled in.



Current Software Innovations of Android 14





Regional preferences

New battery information

Monochrome themes

Lock screen customization

Generative AI wallpapers

Android camera as webcam

Enhanced PIN security

Improved magnification

More control over font size

Hearing aids improvements and flash notifications





Motorola Edge Plus (2024) hardware and specs





Current Anticipation : The 2024 Motorola Edge Plus will probably come with the latest chipset from Qualcomm, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is probably the safest bet we can make on the new Edge Plus from Motorola, as the company has always added the latest flagship chips in this series in the past.

What's In It For You : The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on board serves as an even bigger hint that we will see AI implementation in the form of software features with the 2024 Edge Plus, as this generation was specifically designed with more focus on artificial intelligence.





Should I wait for the Motorola Edge Plus (2024)?





Why You Should Wait: If you are looking for a slick and thin flagship phone, the Motorola Edge Plus (2024) would be right up your alley. It is unlikely the company goes for the boxy, flat-sided look that the likes of Apple, Samsung, and even Google is now rumored to use for their high-end phones.



