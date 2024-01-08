Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Ever dreamed of being in charge of a medieval town? Now you can do that on the Quest 3 with Townsmen

Have you guys heard about Townsmen VR? Well, this standalone game which was originally launched in 2022 by HandyGames — a video game developer based in Germany — is now making waves on the Meta Quest 3. Now, if you've been keeping tabs on the best VR headsets, you know the Quest 3 is pretty much top-notch. So, what makes this game so special? Let's dive in.

Some of you might already know this game, it was actually out on Steam and PS VR for a while. It's not entirely new to the VR scene — it’s been around since 2022 — but what's exciting is that it's just recently made its way to the Meta Quest 3 too. So yeah, it's kind of like an old favorite showing up in a new place!


Video Thumbnail


Imagine stepping back in time and building your medieval kingdom from scratch, that's Townsmen VR in a nutshell. You start with a tiny settlement and dream big, expanding across 13 different islands. It seems like those classic city-building games you know and love, but with a twist: you're in the game, thanks to VR. You can get up close and personal with your creation or oversee it all from above. Pretty neat, right?

Now, any good game needs a good story and Townsmen VR doesn't skimp on that. It offers a fully-voiced campaign that stretches over 13 unique islands. Each one has its own set of challenges and quests. So, you're not just building for the sake of building; you're on a real adventure here.

Here's where your inner strategist comes into play. It's said that the game lets you unlock and place more than 20 types of buildings. And it's not just about making things look pretty, you've got to think about your transport routes and economy. Plus, you'll manage your villagers, assigning them jobs to keep everything running smoothly.

What's a kingdom without a little action? Raiders will try to crash your party, but you're ready with soldiers, catapults, bows, and crossbows. It adds a thrill to the game and keeps you on your toes.

Now, for the practical stuff. Townsmen VR is priced at $29.99, and it's available right on the Quest Store. It's a solid deal, considering the immersive experience and hours of gameplay you're getting. And don't worry if you're new to VR: this game appears to be super user-friendly. Are you ready to rule your kingdom?

