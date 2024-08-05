Superhot VR gets a 50 percent discount, but there’s a catch

Superhot VR gets a 50 percent discount, but there’s a catch
Superhot VR is one of the most highly acclaimed VR games ever made. And you can now get it at a steep 50 percent discount. But to do so you’ll need a Meta Quest headset and a subscription to Meta Quest+.

Superhot VR is a fast-paced action game. You’re going through levels full of baddies that need to go down. But it’s not all mindless combat either. Time in Superhot VR only moves when you do. So if you hold still, so do your foes. This light touch of strategic thinking coupled with intense action makes it a blast to play.

Meta Quest+ is a subscription-based service that comes with its own perks. For $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, you get access to two new games each month. These games remain in your library (if you claimed them in time) until you unsubscribe. And if you subscribe again you get all your games back.

Meta Quest+ is another reason to get yourself a Meta Quest 3. | Video credit — Meta

So, how does the 50 percent discount on Superhot VR work? For starters, you need to snag yourself a Meta Quest+ subscription. If this is your first time, you’ll even get a free trial to decide whether Meta Quest+ is for you. You need to subscribe before 11:59 p.m. PT on August 31.

Once you’re subscribed, you’ll need to let your free trial run its course. After your subscription gets converted to a paid subscription, you’ll be emailed instructions on how to redeem the 50 percent discount. The discount will remain valid for two weeks following the email.

And that’s it! If you decide to go for this deal you get a rotating catalog of games and one of the best VR games ever made on the cheap. Just remember to get subscribed before August 31.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

