Samsung teases its next-gen VR headset in collaboration with Google at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung's VR headset
The Galaxy Unpacked event is currently underway and alongside the new Galaxy S25 phones we’ve also just been shown a glimpse of the VR headset Samsung has been working on with Google. This headset — which looks quite similar to the Apple Vision Pro according to previous images — is a direct competitor to Apple’s VR offering.

Samsung and Google’s VR headset will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset and will run on Android XR: a new operating system for Extended Reality devices. Much like the Vision Pro, Samsung’s VR headset will also run in Mixed Reality. Which means that users will see the world around them as well as virtual elements overlaid on top.

Samsung said last year that users will be able to seamlessly hop between Mixed Reality and fully immersive Virtual Reality. Android XR will also bring popular Google apps to Samsung’s VR headset. Google Maps for example looks quite futuristic in my opinion.



Samsung’s VR headset is slated to come out later this year and will have to strike a balance between performance and cost if the company wants any takers. Comfort is also a huge consideration when it comes to XR devices and hopefully Samsung has made a headset that you can wear for hours without feeling fatigued.

Not a lot was revealed about the headset just yet. Samsung says that we’ll get more details later this year. This may be because the company is still finalizing the design and the hardware or it may be because Samsung wants to see what Apple does next. An Apple Vision Pro 2 is reportedly in development and I think Samsung would be wise to wait and see if more news comes out about that.

After the Vision Pro’s poor performance Samsung has a lot of market data to perfect its VR headset with. From what users expect, how much they’re willing to pay and everything that drew critique, Samsung can make one of the best VR headsets of 2025.

And I think it’s got a pretty good chance to release a VR headset you’ll actually see people wearing in public.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Loading Comments...

