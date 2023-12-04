The Quest 3 made it to the top 5 spot in Steam's charts, so when will it dethrone the Quest 2?

Quest 3



Well, at least among gamers. But given that VR is still pretty game-centric, that could possibly make up for a large chunk of non-enterprise VR enthusiasts out there.



That being said, the report does once again highlight an additional stat: only about 2% of Steam’s overall users — which at the time of writing are about 7,880,514 active users — own a VR headset to begin with. I suck at math, so I'll leave the calculations to you. And the implications said results may come with too.





On the other hand, this still doesn't account for the people that are enjoying VR in standalone mode, so who knows? Maybe there's a really impressive number of people like that out there. Either way, 2024 is looking to be an exciting year for XR, so I'd rather bet that we'll see a rise in those numbers by this time next year.





