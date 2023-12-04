Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The Quest 3 made it to the top 5 spot in Steam's charts, so when will it dethrone the Quest 2?

The Quest 3 is slowly dethroning the Quest 2 in Steam’s hardware charts
I told you guys multiple times that the Quest 3 was one of the best VR headsets around, but it would appear that nobody needed me to reaffirm that at all. And don’t worry: I’m not taking it personally, because with a spec set like that, I’d be impressed at first glance too.

But it’s not just about the specs, is it? The Quest 3 has a very solid feature set, with more promised to come in 2024. It's price isn’t overblown and as such, it can still act as a worthy successor to the Quest 2, while doing its own thing. Such as having impressive MR capabilities that remind me of the Vision Pro's promises. 

But what if all of this meant nothing? Well, asking for proof is always a good thing. Luckily, there are numerous ways for us to tell if a product is good or not, such as looking for user feedback online. Such as the stats in Steam’s monthly surveys.

Where the Quest 3 has already managed to climb to the top 5 position. 



So, since we’re using big words such as “proof” here, let’s take a step back and explain what Steam’s surveys are all about. Basically, Valve — the people behind the world’s biggest PC gaming platform — ask a random, anonymous sample of users about their software and hardware each month, which extends to VR headsets too.

And judging by the latest batch of results, we can see that the Quest 2 is still the king of the hill, but the Quest 3? Oh, it’s gaining up. Last time we checked, Meta’s latest headset had just made an appearance on Steam’s charts, but it was ranking below the likes of the Pico 4 and even Quest Pro, which took years to even show up on the ranking.

A month later, we can see that the tables have definitely turned.

Video Thumbnail


So, great! But what does this mean? It means that people are vibing with Meta's decisions regarding the Quest 3 to an extent, where the headset is growing in popularity more rapidly than some reports make out.

Well, at least among gamers. But given that VR is still pretty game-centric, that could possibly make up for a large chunk of non-enterprise VR enthusiasts out there.

That being said, the report does once again highlight an additional stat: only about 2% of Steam’s overall users — which at the time of writing are about 7,880,514 active users — own a VR headset to begin with. I suck at math, so I'll leave the calculations to you. And the implications said results may come with too. 

On the other hand, this still doesn't account for the people that are enjoying VR in standalone mode, so who knows? Maybe there's a really impressive number of people like that out there. Either way, 2024 is looking to be an exciting year for XR, so I'd rather bet that we'll see a rise in those numbers by this time next year.

Now, by how much, I can't really say... yet. 
