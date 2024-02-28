Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Qualcomm’s Head of XR leaves the company after 20 years

@cosminvasile
Hugo Swart was the driving force behind numerous pioneering projects developed by Qualcomm. Mostly known for leading Qualcomm’s XR business, Swart revealed this week that he plans to leave the company after two decades.

After 20 years at Qualcomm, I am embarking on a new journey. It was an amazing 2 decades starting with driving EV-DO technology adoption in Latin America to running Qualcomm’s XR business. So many great memories, friendships, partnerships and accomplishments that I am grateful for. Looking forward to the next phase, but first I am taking some time off and will update you then.


Although Swart didn’t say anything about his next endeavor, it’s safe to say that he’ll probably move to run a similar business at one of the major players in the market.

Alex Katouzian, Group GM of the Mobile, XR, and Compute Business Unit is going to replace Swart as Head of XR. Despite losing one of its leaders, Qualcomm said that continues to be committed to the XR business (via Road to VR).

Not only that, but Qualcomm claims that it will even expand and grow its XR business with the help of its partners. It will be interesting to see if Swart will be taking a role at one of Qualcomm’s XR competitors or, on the contrary, he’ll oversee the XR business of one of his former employer’s partners.

