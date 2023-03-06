Oculus Quest 2 128 vs 256 GB – how much storage will you need?

You should get a 128 GB Quest 2 for $399.99 if…

How much storage do Quest 2 games take?

Among Us VR – 387 MB

Beat Saber – 1.5 GB

BONELAB – 7.1 GB

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad – 2.3 GB

Job Simulator – 1.8 GB

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – 7.3 GB

Creed: Rise to Glory – 1.5 GB

SUPERHOT VR – 2.1 GB

Marvel's Iron Man VR – 9.6 GB

GORN – 797 MB

I Expect You To Die – 1.2 GB

Sniper Elite VR – 4.1 GB

The Room VR: A Dark Matter – 2.5 GB

How much storage do Quest 2 apps take?

YouTube VR – 148 MB

Virtual Desktop – 900 MB

Netflix – 92 MB

DeoVR Quest – 765 MB

Instagram (Beta) – 2 MB

Facebook (Beta) – 2 MB

Meta Horizon Workrooms (Beta) – 1.4 GB

Holofit – 3.8 GB

Meta Quest Browser – 157 MB

You should get a 256 GB Quest 2 for $499.99 if…

The only real way to fill up the base Quest 2 is if you really, really download a whole lot of games, more than the average person would. And that's fine! In that case – you may be more comfortable with twice the storage.





But more importantly – if you plan on moving over big files from your PC to your Quest 2, especially movies – 128 GB probably won't cut it. The average modern movie is about 2 GB or more in size, and if you buy them in 4K – that can go up to 10 GB for a single movie.





Same goes if you plan on moving over your favorite TV shows to watch on your Quest 2. Now, shows are split into smaller episodes, but a couple of season would quickly fill up a lot of your storage.









Does the Quest 2 have a microSD card slot for expandable storage?

Unfortunately, the Quest 2 does not have a microSD slot for expandable storage. You have to pick between the base Quest 2 with 128 GB of storage, or spend $100 more on 256 GB of storage. Whichever one you get – that's the storage you'll have for as long as you use your headset.



How to free up storage on the Quest 2



Your Quest 2 will warn you if your storage is running low, when you have about 1 GB left to spare, and it will direct you towards the storage option.

But you can go there yourself by navigating to Settings, then pressing Storage. Here you'll see a list of your apps and games, ordered by the amount of storage they take, and you can choose to delete whichever ones you no longer use. Similarly, from here you can delete other large files such as videos easily.

