Apple's new Vision Pro ad shows how a first-time user can easily navigate the spatial computer



Today is February 2nd and it is Groundhog's Day. There is something else happening today, but it must have slipped my mind. Ah! That's right. It's Friday which means that the weekend is coming. No, that's not it. Wait! I got it! Today is the release date for the Vision Pro ! And so it is. This means that in theory, if you live in the U.S., you could take a leisurely drive to your nearby Apple Store, plunk down $3,499 (or more), and drive home with Apple's first spatial computer (after going through the fitting process, of course).





Just a few days ago, Vision Pro with Supertramp's "Dreamer" playing in the background. Today, Apple released another ad for the Vision Pro and this one is titled "First-Timer." There will be plenty of first-time Vision Pro users today as they receive their headset and check it out. But don't get stressed about finding your way around the spatial computer. Apple says, "Apple Vision Pro is so simple to navigate using your eyes, hands, and voice. It’s like you already know how to use it."





The first timer in the ad is putting on his headset and from his point of view, we see the now familiar app icons lined up in front of a live feed. With his eyes, he opens Apple TV+ to watch a new series called "Masters of the Air." Using finger gestures he moves the virtual screen around until he leaves it on the ceiling where he can watch the drama while lying on his back on the couch. Once he is comfortable, he increases the size of the screen until watching the show becomes immersive.



