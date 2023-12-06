Is a $6 million in funding the key to next-gen VR training headsets from Vrgineers?



Vrgineers — a US-Czech tech prodigy — has just bagged a massive $6 million in its latest funding round. What’s more, is that Vrgineers isn't just resting on its laurels. It appears that it’s charging ahead to unveil a new version of its XTAL headset later this year. So, can we expect some high-resolution display and expansive field of view?



Now, let's delve into what really sets Vrgineers apart. The wizards at Vrgineers are focused on creating cutting-edge, high-end VR and MR headsets, tailored for professional and military training: a domain where precision and realism are not just features, but necessities.



Its existing products, may not be widely recognized, but it’s trying to make waves in pilot training with these MR headsets:



XTAL VR : tailored for pilots, this headset nails ergonomics and pro-level expectations.

: tailored for pilots, this headset nails ergonomics and pro-level expectations. XTAL 3 MR : a headset for next-gen pilot training, with a cool MR twist.

: a headset for next-gen pilot training, with a cool MR twist. XTAL 3 CAVU : a limited edition, pilot training headset with MR.







The video shows what it looks like with Vrgineers VR trainer headsets



These headsets are said to offer military pilots an unmatched level of realism and immersion during VR training sessions. The headsets are also stated to provide exceptional display quality, immersive MR features and a design that ensures comfort during those long training sessions.



Marek Polcak, the CEO of Vrgineers, looks absolutely elated about the funding:







As the enterprise VR market heats up, Vrgineers could be setting the stage for a direct showdown with



So, why would you keep an eye on Vrgineers moves? Because what happens in the high-end VR world today could revolutionize your VR experience tomorrow. Keep your eyes peeled, folks. Vrgineers may very well take us on an exciting ride into the future of virtual reality!