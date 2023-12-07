Meta's Horizon Worlds now lets you create a world exclusive to your friend group only
Hey VR enthusiasts, have you heard about Meta Horizon Worlds? While it may not be the most widely used platform, it's certainly trying to make strides. It's aiming to offer new ways to enhance VR experiences for those using the some of the best VR headsets.
If you're new to the scene, Meta Horizon Worlds is a free VR platform featuring a variety of games, live events, and opportunities for creative world-building, aiming to foster a community environment with an emphasis on kindness and respect.
These worlds can host up to 150 members, with 25 members concurrently experiencing your virtual masterpiece.
Meta's latest update introduces sleek new admin roles. But, it's important to note that these admin roles are meant to incorporate the responsibilities of moderators. The idea is to make managing these virtual spaces less of a hassle. These new roles come with some neat tools meant to make things smoother and quicker for the folks running the show in Members-only worlds.
Interested in setting up your own space in Meta Horizon Worlds? Here's how to get started:
Your world, your rules, literally! If any member tries to violate the rules, that violation is reported directly to a dashboard, available to the world’s creator and admins. This offers more control in the environment, than just reporting to Meta.
Here's how you can shape your world with rules and guidelines:
You can also direct your VR space in Meta Horizon Worlds by inviting and assigning roles, just follow these steps:
Each role comes with its unique set of permissions — well, tailor your world as you see fit!
Oh, and Meta also said it fixed a few things too. Say goodbye to those pesky controller trigger issues and confusing avatar name tags. The devs have also tweaked the pause and quick actions menus for a smoother VR experience.
So, whether you're architecting your exclusive world or hopping into another, Meta offers control, customization, and community engagement. Maybe this was what it took for you to try Meta’s VR social hub? If so, let me know in the comments!
If you're new to the scene, Meta Horizon Worlds is a free VR platform featuring a variety of games, live events, and opportunities for creative world-building, aiming to foster a community environment with an emphasis on kindness and respect.
Step into Members-only worlds: a unique virtual environment designed for community building. It's like an elite virtual club for those who like to socialize, but there's a catch: it's for the 18+ crowd only. Legal stuff, for ensuring a responsible community, you know?
These worlds can host up to 150 members, with 25 members concurrently experiencing your virtual masterpiece.
Meta's latest update introduces sleek new admin roles. But, it's important to note that these admin roles are meant to incorporate the responsibilities of moderators. The idea is to make managing these virtual spaces less of a hassle. These new roles come with some neat tools meant to make things smoother and quicker for the folks running the show in Members-only worlds.
Interested in setting up your own space in Meta Horizon Worlds? Here's how to get started:
- Dive into the Publish World menu accessible from the Creator menu in Meta Horizon Worlds.
- Activate the exclusive Members-only setting.
- Give the Horizon Worlds Moderation Terms a once-over and give your nod of approval.
- Play around with the Admin presence setting: it's optional and off by default, but you call the shots.
- Creators can set their world's visibility as either visible to all or hidden, accessible only to members.
Your world, your rules, literally! If any member tries to violate the rules, that violation is reported directly to a dashboard, available to the world’s creator and admins. This offers more control in the environment, than just reporting to Meta.
Here's how you can shape your world with rules and guidelines:
- Open the Worlds menu in Meta Horizon Worlds with your left Touch controller.
- Tap World rules.
- Hit Add rules and peruse the Rules Library.
- Feeling creative? Select Create new rule, then Add.
- Add a rule by clicking the "+" next to it. A checkmark? You've got a rule!
You can also direct your VR space in Meta Horizon Worlds by inviting and assigning roles, just follow these steps:
- Pick Invite People from the Manage People menu, by going to Create, then Creations at the top.
- Assign roles: member, tester, editor, or admin.
- Change roles as you see fit from the same menu.
- Keep an eye on the Invites tab for pending invitations.
Each role comes with its unique set of permissions — well, tailor your world as you see fit!
Oh, and Meta also said it fixed a few things too. Say goodbye to those pesky controller trigger issues and confusing avatar name tags. The devs have also tweaked the pause and quick actions menus for a smoother VR experience.
So, whether you're architecting your exclusive world or hopping into another, Meta offers control, customization, and community engagement. Maybe this was what it took for you to try Meta’s VR social hub? If so, let me know in the comments!
Things that are NOT allowed: