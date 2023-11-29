Mecha Force: anime robots fighting in space, soon in VR!
Have you got a soft spot for giant robots and intense battles? Then you're in for a treat! Mecha Force is the latest VR game to enter the ring, anticipated to bring thrilling mech action to some of the best VR headsets out there, such as the Meta Quest 3.
Developed by Ming Studio, Mecha Force aims to be a love letter to classic Japanese robot anime, and not just another run-of-the-mill VR game. It's a title that's likely to redefine the mech genre in VR, bringing a fresh twist with its roguelike mechanics.
While playing the game, it looks like you can customize the mechs with a variety of weapons, in order to tackle a chaotic future filled with towering enemies. Each battle seems to require strategy and adaptability, aiming to provide a unique experience in every session.
Mecha Force will be stepping into a crowded field of VR mech games: from the interactive anime experience of Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom to the co-op action of Big Shots, so the competition is fierce. But Mecha Force's unique mix of genres might just give it the edge it needs.
Set for a 2024 release, Mecha Force will be available on Meta Quest headsets, PC VR, and Pico’s platform. And for those eager to get a taste of the action, keep your eyes peeled for a pre-release demo coming soon on Meta’s Quest Store platform.
In a nutshell, Mecha Force is expected to be an immersive VR experience that combines the thrill of mecha action with the challenge and replayability of a roguelike. Players will face off against alien invaders and Kaiju monsters, strategizing and adapting to come out on top. If you're a VR enthusiast with a passion for robots, then you may want to add this one to your wishlist.
Developed by Ming Studio, Mecha Force aims to be a love letter to classic Japanese robot anime, and not just another run-of-the-mill VR game. It's a title that's likely to redefine the mech genre in VR, bringing a fresh twist with its roguelike mechanics.
Oh, if you are new to the concept of mecha: it’s a word used to describe a giant or a pilotable robot, in sci-fi or anime — such as Gundam or Evangelion.
While playing the game, it looks like you can customize the mechs with a variety of weapons, in order to tackle a chaotic future filled with towering enemies. Each battle seems to require strategy and adaptability, aiming to provide a unique experience in every session.
But wait, there's more! This game is also the first global release by MyDearest — a publishing company — known for hits like Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, who has also recently bagged a cool $7.8 million to expand its VR repertoire. Considering this, Mecha Force can be expected to be a force to be reckoned with!
Mecha Force will be stepping into a crowded field of VR mech games: from the interactive anime experience of Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom to the co-op action of Big Shots, so the competition is fierce. But Mecha Force's unique mix of genres might just give it the edge it needs.
Set for a 2024 release, Mecha Force will be available on Meta Quest headsets, PC VR, and Pico’s platform. And for those eager to get a taste of the action, keep your eyes peeled for a pre-release demo coming soon on Meta’s Quest Store platform.
In a nutshell, Mecha Force is expected to be an immersive VR experience that combines the thrill of mecha action with the challenge and replayability of a roguelike. Players will face off against alien invaders and Kaiju monsters, strategizing and adapting to come out on top. If you're a VR enthusiast with a passion for robots, then you may want to add this one to your wishlist.
Things that are NOT allowed: