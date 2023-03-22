Massive new feature for the Nreal Air aims at hardcore gamers – Nebula for Windows

Nebula for Windows explained





Nreal Air, which are arguably the most popular consumer AR (augmented reality) glasses right now, are getting an exciting software update.Today, at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC), Nreal has unveiled Nebula for Windows – a new addition to the Nebula AR user interface the smart glasses use.Like the name suggests, Nebula for Windows "enhances the desktop gaming experience with a theater-size screen when tethered with Nreal Air."According to Nreal, the inspiration for this update stems from the company learning that a huge portion of Nreal Air owners are using the device as a virtual screen for console gaming.And if you've ever wondered why people buy into the exciting new technology that is AR, here's Nreal's own graph, showing some awesome, popular use cases:The company further states its reasoning for launching Nebula for Windows: "Looking to build on this momentum, the forthcoming availability of Nebula for Windows will be crucial in enabling Nreal to reach a wider mainstream audience of hardcore PC gamers."So what exactly will Nebula for Windows do for Nreal Air users? Well, first and foremost, it allows gamers to connect the smart glasses to their PC, fire up their favorite game, and use the Nreal Air as a huge, curved virtual display. In either a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, or an ultrawide 21:9.Obviously, this is a vastly more affordable (and compact) way to experience ultrawide PC gaming, as opposed to buying a huge, curved display, considering how pricey those still are in 2023. Meanwhile the Nreal Air smart glasses cost just under $380.Indeed, 3-DoF (3 degrees of freedom) tracking is what you may find in a traditional VR headset, and it's good news – means the Nreal Air have the potential to track your head's position in 3D space, making VR gaming that much more immersive. Nreal does specifically mention consoles, though, so we're yet to find out if 3-DoF tracking will also work on Windows PCs.We're looking forward to experiencing the Nreal Air with its new Nebula for Windows feature soon enough; stay tuned for our impressions and review!