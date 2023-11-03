VIVE Focus 3 VR headset joins astronauts in space for a mental health mission









Life on the ISS isn't all floating around and enjoying the view. It's pretty cramped, and there's a ton of work to do. It's like being stuck in a small, busy office with the same faces, 24/7, and for months! So, it is supper important to find ways to relax, and that's where the VR headset comes in.



HTC VIVE had to get clever with this one. See, up in space, things don't quite work the same. The VIVE Focus 3 is engineered specifically for microgravity conditions. Ordinary



The chosen VR content is all about mental wellness. Astronauts get to escape to peaceful environments like the mountains and watch the sunset, they can listen to the waves at the sea or watch the dolphins swim with 360° therapy videos. All these videos were picked by Commander Mogensen himself. It's like taking a virtual vacation when you can't exactly hop on a plane.



Space is about to get virtually cooler! HTC VIVE, XRHealth, and Nord-Space Aps have partnered up and are sending a virtual reality headset up to the International Space Station (ISS) to give astronauts a way to chill out and take a mental break from the intensity of living in space.On November 7th, a SpaceX mission is going to pack a VIVE Focus 3 headset for the space station. The guy who’s going to try this out first? Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen. He’s got a big job up there as the leader of Expedition 70, and this VR gear is aimed to help him and the team keep their cool.