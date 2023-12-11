So, what about a game that doesn’t just have MR, but is built around it? Here’s Demeter
Wow, soon it’ll be almost three months since the Quest 3 launched. Of course, I’m not expecting another gizmo to have replaced it on the best VR headset rankings just yet, but Meta’s latest contraption still feels so fresh.
That may or may not be partially related to the fact that we’re still waiting on some pretty significant promised software updates, but I digress.
But here’s the thing: we still don’t have that many MR games. Games with MR modes — yes, absolutely. And this is why the Quest 3 still feels new: it presents a new type of creative challenge for developers and players alike.
This game is built around the idea of MR from the ground up. By the looks of things, the entire adventure will happen in your surroundings, which could in theory make things not only more personal, but more immersive too.
Which is still pretty new, since the word is typically associated primarily with VR experiences like Half-Life: Alyx.
Another cool thing about the title is that it seems like a meta narrative. By that, I don’t just mean that it may end up being a Meta Quest 3 exclusive — since the Quest 2 doesn’t offer MR and on the Quest Pro, it’s rather limited — but that you, the player, seem destined to become a character in the plot.
And what’s that about? Well, seemingly about saving a dying world. Which, of course, will happen through scaling polygonal cliffs, battling wild enemies and solving different types of puzzles. Allegedly, your choices along the way will help shape the story into something unique, but only time will tell how much of an impact they will actually have.
That may or may not be partially related to the fact that we’re still waiting on some pretty significant promised software updates, but I digress.
Like, sure: the Quest 3 has great games and it can even enable you to check out awesome PC VR content too. But I think that the true game-changer here is mixed-reality and the headset’s ability to blend your environment with something out of this world.
But here’s the thing: we still don’t have that many MR games. Games with MR modes — yes, absolutely. And this is why the Quest 3 still feels new: it presents a new type of creative challenge for developers and players alike.
And a prime example of that may come to be the upcoming title Demeter.
This game is built around the idea of MR from the ground up. By the looks of things, the entire adventure will happen in your surroundings, which could in theory make things not only more personal, but more immersive too.
Which is still pretty new, since the word is typically associated primarily with VR experiences like Half-Life: Alyx.
Another cool thing about the title is that it seems like a meta narrative. By that, I don’t just mean that it may end up being a Meta Quest 3 exclusive — since the Quest 2 doesn’t offer MR and on the Quest Pro, it’s rather limited — but that you, the player, seem destined to become a character in the plot.
And what’s that about? Well, seemingly about saving a dying world. Which, of course, will happen through scaling polygonal cliffs, battling wild enemies and solving different types of puzzles. Allegedly, your choices along the way will help shape the story into something unique, but only time will tell how much of an impact they will actually have.
It still feels really weird to say it, but as far as I'm aware: Demeter is the only game, built with MR in mind from the ground up. What will that mean? Well, I guess we’ll find out once it’s out on the Quest Store on January 25, 2024. If you’re super-hyped about it, you can pre-purchase it now with a 10% discount.
Things that are NOT allowed: