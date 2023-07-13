Why does BMW have a metaverse and what even is a eParkourer?!

Meta’s

stirring

why not honestly?

eParkourer

there

Neat.

Ride through a “realistic environment”

Shoot hoops

Collect virtual tokens

Unlock a custom jacket for your Spatial avatar

completely free.



To what end?

Now that I have your attention, let’s elaborate on what “eParkourer” even means. Well, from what I can tell — and feel free to correct me in the comments — it’s a term that BMW came up with for their latest e-bike. So. Now let's talk about VR stuff!As in, about the BMW metaverse. First off, it’s the space to visit if you’d like to try out said e-bike before you buy it.But the description of the experience sounds a lot like a minigame too, as you can:And, just in case you are new to the platform — Spatial is the precursor to the metaverse and it’s free, so there is no harm in trying it out… As long as you own either a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro VR headset. But the motorbike — excuse me, I meant eParkourer — riding part isBut the sort of cool thing is that BMW plans to invest further in their little metaverse project and add more experiences to it with time. When? How? At what cost?We don’t know. But we’ll make sure to tell you when we find out.