Belkin to have Vision Pro accessory ready to go on launch day

Vision Pro accessory in One of the best parts of buying a new device is adding new accessories for that product. Apple's upcoming Vision Pro will be no exception. That's the word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who wrote about Belkin'saccessory in today's "Power On' newsletter . Belkin manufactures iPhone accessories including some that work with Apple's MagSafe platform including a 3-in-1 wireless charging stand and a magnetic wireless power bank for the iPhone.





Gurman says that Belkin is manufacturing a clip made for the Vision Pro's battery pack. The battery, with a long cord, is attached to the side of the headset and can be placed in a shirt or pants pocket. But for those looking to use the spatial computer on the go without a pocket or even a bag to put the battery in, Belkin is offering the clip which will attach the battery to a shirt or perhaps even a pants leg. Belkin is owned by Apple's main contract manufacturer Foxconn and expects to have the clip ready for sale alongside the Vision Pro when it is released on February 2nd.









Vision Pro battery clip will most likely be one of a slim selection of authorized accessories that will be ready to go on sale on February 2nd when the Vision Pro launches. Apple says that Vision Pro weighs in at 20000mAh. Belkin'sbattery clip will most likely be one of a slim selection of authorized accessories that will be ready to go on sale on February 2nd when thelaunches. Apple says that the battery will get 2 hours of "general" use which includes video playback, internet browsing, spatial video capture, and FaceTime. The battery, says Apple , can last 2.5 hours for 2D video playback. Based on Apple's estimates, it is believed that the capacity of the cell used for theweighs in at 20000mAh.



