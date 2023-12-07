Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
So, tell me, did you hear about the Quest 3 and how it almost instantly became one of the best VR headsets around? It took Meta’s latest headset less than a quarter to make it into the top 5 of Steam's VR chart, too, so I guess that it's not just me that thinks that.
And mind you: that’s only the people using it for PC VR. Tons of other users, who are enjoying the Quest 3’s awesome features, are doing so in standalone mode. Sure, that’s difficult to track, but I’m willing to bet that they are more than the PC VR crowd.
And now, Quest 3 newcomers have even more of a reason to do so.
So! Just in case you truly and really haven’t ever heard about Beat Saber — and if that really describes you, please tell me more about yourself in the comments below — it’s a rhythm game that combines movement and light sabers with the ultimate goal of fun.
And as someone who has PTSD from trying to beat DragonForce’s “Through the Fire and the Flames” in Guitar Hero, I can’t wait to never play this one in Beat Saber! (but I am going to enjoy the impeding YouTube fail compilations)
Okay, cool! But this is something that all owners of Beat Saber can enjoy! What is this new feature, exclusive to the Quest 3? Alright, I’ve teased you long enough, so here it is:
You can now play Beat Saber in standalone mode on the Quest 3 in glorious 120Hz. The feature is finally stable enough to become utilized by devs and if there was ever a game that could take advantage of it, it’s Beat Saber, because things sure do happen quickly on this game.
But both types of gamers have something in common: they can play the best-selling VR game of all time. And, of course, that’s Beat Saber. I mean, the only option if you don’t get why is for you to have never tried it until now.
Of course, you don’t get to be a best-in-class rhythm game without offering some juicy tracks. There’s tons of DLC, based on famous bands and performers, but periodically, fans are graced with free content packs too. And four new tracks were just added to the game for free:
- Lindsey Stirling — Heavy Weight
- Far Out — Lift Off
- DragonForce — Power of the Saber Blade
- Camellia — Tempo-Katana
If this got you hype enough to get the game, you can check Beat Saber on the Meta Quest Store, where it’s priced at $29.99.
