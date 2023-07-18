Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Thanks to the Apple Vision Pro, we might be in for a boom in AR tech
Hey. Let me let you in on a little secret:

The point of AR glasses is to Augment your Reality.

So it’s kind of a shame that basically none of them do that. If we have to be honest, the most users get is a passthrough option that shows reality itself, in all of its muddy glory, but what does that matter if the augmentation part and the reality part don’t interact in meaningful ways?

I’m certain that when I mention AR to you, most of you would like some sort of functional heads up display, at the very least. But while Google Glass — the device that actually got that done — is now dead, the showcase of the Apple Vision Pro might be low-key kickstarting an AR revolution.
 


Now, consider something like this, but even more capable. Like a mix between this and a smartwatch and not exclusive to sports. 


Take for example Microoled: a company, which manufactures high-res, low-power OLED microdisplays. As in, the type of thing used in AR glasses. This is important because the same company is actively rallying €21 million (about $23 and a half mill) to create more displays. 

Hm... 

And this is happening right after Apple did its thing and showcased a mixed-reality headset that can actually do proper augmented reality things that seem useful from the trailer alone? Color me surprised.

While there is still no direct correlation between the two, the close proximity of the events has gotten our eyebrows raised. We can't help but wonder what would happen if you took the Vision Pro, stripped it of its VR-specific features and removed the Apple tax, leaving only the true AR capabilities in the process? 


Well, if Microoled gathers its sum and starts working with some AR glasses manufacturers, who are interested in creating something more than a portable monitor, we may actually find out. 

Until then? Well, let's collectively hold another moment of silence for Google Glass. And hope that the Big G has something even better sizzling on the grill. Something that, you know, one could actually buy

