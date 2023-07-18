Thanks to the Apple Vision Pro, we might be in for a boom in AR tech

AR

Now, consider something like this, but even more capable. Like a mix between this and a smartwatch and not exclusive to sports.



Take for example Microoled: a company, which manufactures high-res, low-power OLED microdisplays. As in, the type of thing used in AR glasses. This is important because the same company is actively rallying €21 million (about $23 and a half mill) to create more displays.





Hm...



And this is happening right after actually do proper augmented reality things that seem useful from the trailer alone? Color me surprised.



And this is happening right after Apple did its thing and showcased a mixed-reality headset that can do proper augmented reality things that seem useful from the trailer alone? Color me surprised.

While there is still no direct correlation between the two, the close proximity of the events has gotten our eyebrows raised. We can't help but wonder what would happen if you took the Vision Pro, stripped it of its VR-specific features and removed the Apple tax, leaving only the true AR capabilities in the process?









Well, if Microoled gathers its sum and starts working with some AR glasses manufacturers, who are interested in creating something more than a portable monitor , we may actually find out.



Until then? Well, let's collectively hold another moment of silence for Google Glass. And hope that the Big G has something even better sizzling on the grill. Something that, you know, one could actually buy .