Apple AR/VR headset reportedly supports in-air typing
Image Credit - Ian Zelbo
There is a little more than a month until WWDC 2023, Apple’s first major event of the year. This time around we are particularly excited for the conference, because it will serve as the venue for the unveiling of the long-anticipated Apple AR/VR headset.
The Cupertino company is hoping to recreate ‘the iPhone moment’ and usher in a new era in its history. After giving us the most in-depth look yet into the headset (reportedly dubbed the Reality Pro), Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared yet another interesting bit of information.
Namely, the fact that the device will support “in-air typing”, which the tech pundit describes as “finicky”. This was first disclosed by Gurman himself in the latest episode of the MacRumors Show, and subsequently covered in a dedicated article.
Given that Apple wants to market the Reality Pro to professionals (in part, because of the expected $3000 price tag), finding an adequate text input method is crucial. We already know the headset will feature a plethora of sensors that can detect body and eye movements. Let us hope they are precise enough to pull such a feat off.
On paper, in-air typing does not sound like the best experience. Most users tend to be picky when it comes to writing on digital devices - just look at how much attention to detail goes into keyboards and their layouts. That being said, Apple is known for its high standards of execution.
Just recently, we heard reports that a tester was ‘blown away’ by the Reality Pro after an initially underwhelming experience. Whether Apple has what it takes to succeed where others fail remains to be seen.
It should be noted that the Cupertino company is rather confident in its ability to make virtual reality the next big thing. In fact, Apple is already working on a second-generation headset, which could be priced more competitively. Whether it ever sees the light of day is another matter entirely.
