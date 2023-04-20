Apple AR/VR headset reportedly blows away anonymous tester
Image Credit - Ian Zelbo
Over the years, a common sentiment amongst the tech community has been that VR/AR (virtual/augmented reality) is the next frontier all manufacturers should strive for. However, actual attempts of tech giants to usher in this new future have fallen short. Now, Apple will try to succeed where others like Google have failed.
WWDC 2023 is just around the corner and the highlight of the event will almost surely be the Apple AR/VR headset. The Cupertino company has high hopes for the device, reportedly dubbed the Reality Pro, as it looks forward to its post-iPhone future. But are those hopes misplaced?
According to prominent tech leaker Evan Blass, an insider with the opportunity to test out the Reality Pro ahead of its unveiling in June was supposedly “blown away” by the headset’s capabilities. For reference, the same person was ostensibly initially underwhelmed by the product an unspecified amount of time ago.
This information was brought forward by Blass himself via his official (and private) Twitter account @evleaks. The original tweet was subsequently covered by AppleInsider in a dedicated article.
While Blass’ words give us little concrete details to work with, there is one main implication that should be considered. Apple has made serious progress with its first-generation AR/VR headset.
It is hardly a secret that the Cupertino company has great plans for novel technology. The main reason why the device will be unveiled at WWDC, well ahead of its commercial release, is to allow developers to have a sufficient amount of time to produce apps and software that the Reality Pro can make use of at launch.
Additionally, while Apple does not expect the first-generation headset to be commercially successful, in part due to its $2500-$3000 price tag, the company is already working on a successor, which will be priced more competitively.
In the end, however, the only thing that matters is whether users will be just as “blown away” as Blass’ source when the Reality Pro makes its debut later this year.
