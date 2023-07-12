Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

This Prime Day 2023 deal for the Meta Quest 2 makes for a perfect VR starter kit!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This Prime Day 2023 deal for the Meta Quest 2 makes for a perfect VR starter kit!
Hey! Don’t doze off, Prime Day of 2023 is still in full force and we’re seeing tons of Prime Day phone deals left and right. But let’s be honest: it can’t be all about the phones. Sometimes you need something more novel and modern to scratch that tech itch.

Well, if that’s the case, then lucky for you that Prime Day isn’t all about smartphones. It’s also about cool things like AR and VR! Sorry to be the one to break this to you, but a future where these headsets play a large part of our lives is just over the horizon. With Apple being this invested in its Vision Pro headset? Yeah, that’s a major indication.

But VR is just the type of tech that you truly need to try out in order to appreciate. And would you look at that? Amazon seems to think the same thing! Because the excellent Meta Quest 2 is discounted right now!

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) off by 15%

Have you ever wanted to start your VR journey? This Amazon Prime Day 2023 deal is a prefect opportunity for you to do so! And the Meta Quest 2 is a very impressive device to get started with. Now, your barrier to entry is lower than ever, thanks to this 15% discount from Amazon!
$51 off (15%)
$299
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 (256GB) off by 13%

If you are the type of person to download a ton of games and apps only to try them out... Down the line, then having a VR headset with more memory is a must. Well, good for you: the Quest 2 variant with 256GB is also discounted for Prime Day, with a sweet 13% off.
$51 off (13%)
$349
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap off by 17%

Is comfort a priority for you? Then your VR journey must include the Elite strap for the Quest 2! This improves support and makes wearing a headset a much easier time. And lucky for you, Prime Day has brought a 17% discount too!
$10 off (17%)
$49 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon




The Quest 2 is Meta’s latest headset, if we don’t count the recently unveiled and upcoming Meta Quest 3. So, you will basically be in peak-VR territory with a headset like this.

Not only that, but both the 128GB and the 256GB models come with something extra: a $50 Amazon gift card that you’ll get with your purchase, which could be seen in two ways:

  • The discount is even deeper than described, making for an extra-spicy deal!
  • You can basically get a cool accessory for completely free! 

And the second reason is pretty much why we included the Elite strap for the Quest 2. After all, as soon as you dive in and see all of the amazing things that you can do in VR, you’d likely want to hang out there for a long time. Hence, comfort is a high priority!

If you’ve been waiting for the right time — or price — to kickstart your VR passion, then this feels like the perfect time. This Prime Day offer isn’t going to last forever though, so if you want to experience what it’s like to be Batman or Iron Man in VR, then go for this deal while you still can!

And just in case...

... you've missed this year's top Prime Day offers, check them out right here:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now at Amazon with this sweet Prime Day deal

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Alternatively, you can enjoy 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra $350 OFF Prime Day discount

Enter the world of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the 256 GB model for $850! If you are confident that you want more storage, you can get the 512 GB variant for a full $400 off ($980)! Get this premium flagship by Samsung now at a very good price thanks to this Prime Day offer and enjoy stellar performance, one of the best camera phones on the market, and the Samsung flagship experience!
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4: save an epic $700 with generous Prime Day offer

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a generous $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular 'vanilla' flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable! Keep in mind that not all colors are in stock anymore, so hurry!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Popular stories

Vision Pro will not immediately impact Apple and the world as iPhone did
Vision Pro will not immediately impact Apple and the world as iPhone did
Samsung reportedly delays its extended reality device up to six months because of Apple
Samsung reportedly delays its extended reality device up to six months because of Apple
You can now buy a Pimax Crystal VR headset for maximum PPD. But what is PPD anyway?
You can now buy a Pimax Crystal VR headset for maximum PPD. But what is PPD anyway?
VR fitness is all the rage and the ladies are buying headsets. Really?
VR fitness is all the rage and the ladies are buying headsets. Really?
First look at the Apple Vision Pro’s VisionOS? Kind of?
First look at the Apple Vision Pro’s VisionOS? Kind of?
Best Meta Quest 2 apps and experiences – do more with your VR headset!
Best Meta Quest 2 apps and experiences – do more with your VR headset!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta’s Quest 3 reveal didn’t aim to undermine Apple’s Vision Pro and I’m here to prove it to you
Meta’s Quest 3 reveal didn’t aim to undermine Apple’s Vision Pro and I’m here to prove it to you
You can now buy a Pimax Crystal VR headset for maximum PPD. But what is PPD anyway?
You can now buy a Pimax Crystal VR headset for maximum PPD. But what is PPD anyway?
VR fitness is all the rage and the ladies are buying headsets. Really?
VR fitness is all the rage and the ladies are buying headsets. Really?
Best Meta Quest 2 apps and experiences – do more with your VR headset!
Best Meta Quest 2 apps and experiences – do more with your VR headset!
Best headphones for Meta Quest 2: Immerse yourself into VR with better audio and external noise isolation
Best headphones for Meta Quest 2: Immerse yourself into VR with better audio and external noise isolation
Vision Pro will not immediately impact Apple and the world as iPhone did
Vision Pro will not immediately impact Apple and the world as iPhone did
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless