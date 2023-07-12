This Prime Day 2023 deal for the Meta Quest 2 makes for a perfect VR starter kit!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hey! Don’t doze off, Prime Day of 2023 is still in full force and we’re seeing tons of Prime Day phone deals left and right. But let’s be honest: it can’t be all about the phones. Sometimes you need something more novel and modern to scratch that tech itch.
Well, if that’s the case, then lucky for you that Prime Day isn’t all about smartphones. It’s also about cool things like AR and VR! Sorry to be the one to break this to you, but a future where these headsets play a large part of our lives is just over the horizon. With Apple being this invested in its Vision Pro headset? Yeah, that’s a major indication.
The Quest 2 is Meta’s latest headset, if we don’t count the recently unveiled and upcoming Meta Quest 3. So, you will basically be in peak-VR territory with a headset like this.
Not only that, but both the 128GB and the 256GB models come with something extra: a $50 Amazon gift card that you’ll get with your purchase, which could be seen in two ways:
And the second reason is pretty much why we included the Elite strap for the Quest 2. After all, as soon as you dive in and see all of the amazing things that you can do in VR, you’d likely want to hang out there for a long time. Hence, comfort is a high priority!
If you’ve been waiting for the right time — or price — to kickstart your VR passion, then this feels like the perfect time. This Prime Day offer isn’t going to last forever though, so if you want to experience what it’s like to be Batman or Iron Man in VR, then go for this deal while you still can!
Well, if that’s the case, then lucky for you that Prime Day isn’t all about smartphones. It’s also about cool things like AR and VR! Sorry to be the one to break this to you, but a future where these headsets play a large part of our lives is just over the horizon. With Apple being this invested in its Vision Pro headset? Yeah, that’s a major indication.
But VR is just the type of tech that you truly need to try out in order to appreciate. And would you look at that? Amazon seems to think the same thing! Because the excellent Meta Quest 2 is discounted right now!
The Quest 2 is Meta’s latest headset, if we don’t count the recently unveiled and upcoming Meta Quest 3. So, you will basically be in peak-VR territory with a headset like this.
Not only that, but both the 128GB and the 256GB models come with something extra: a $50 Amazon gift card that you’ll get with your purchase, which could be seen in two ways:
- The discount is even deeper than described, making for an extra-spicy deal!
- You can basically get a cool accessory for completely free!
And the second reason is pretty much why we included the Elite strap for the Quest 2. After all, as soon as you dive in and see all of the amazing things that you can do in VR, you’d likely want to hang out there for a long time. Hence, comfort is a high priority!
If you’ve been waiting for the right time — or price — to kickstart your VR passion, then this feels like the perfect time. This Prime Day offer isn’t going to last forever though, so if you want to experience what it’s like to be Batman or Iron Man in VR, then go for this deal while you still can!
And just in case...
... you've missed this year's top Prime Day offers, check them out right here:
Things that are NOT allowed: