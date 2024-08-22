Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

YouTube partners with Shopify to insert Shopify ads directly in videos

YouTube partners with Shopify to insert Shopify ads directly in videos
YouTube has now partnered with Shopify and created a YouTube Shopping affiliate program to give you authentic Shopify ads in videos. This partnership will help Shopify promote its merchandise.

Shopify Plus and Advanced merchants can sign up for the affiliate program and benefit from exposure, promotions, and affiliate links in videos. This program does away with affiliate links in video descriptions and makes shopping easier.

This program is also a safer alternative to web links left by YouTubers in video descriptions or comment sections. Also, to help YouTubers place Shoptify ads, Google has also created a Chrome extension.

Meanwhile, some viewers are increasingly concerned with the growing number of ads on YouTube, and some reports suggest this program will increase the sponsored segments in videos. So, the effect of this program on viewers is yet to be seen.

YouTube’s new partnership with Shopify makes it easier for viewers to shop directly from videos, which is a great opportunity for merchants. But with more ads already popping up on YouTube, I think this might add to the clutter and make the viewing experience less enjoyable for some people.
