YouTube adds 'continue watching' feature to mobile

YouTube adds 'continue watching' feature to mobile0
YouTube is already the second most popular "social media" app—ranking second only to Facebook across the globe, and beating out WhatsApp in active user count. YouTube is the place where you can get lost in videos of every genre imaginable, from science and educational videos to video game streams, conspiracy theories, keeping up with your favorite vloggers, and the list goes on.
And because of its widespread popularity, it's only natural that the video app provides no less than a streamlined watching experience across all platforms it is used on.
We don't have screenshots of this feature yet, but 9to5Google has already discovered and reported on it, as have many other individual users.
Naturally, in order for your mobile YouTube app to be able to sync your watched videos between various devices, you need to make sure you are logged into the same Google account on your computer, tablet, and phone(s).
The "continue watching" feature for YouTube on mobile is no longer in beta phase, either, so although we don't know exactly how YouTube is going about rolling it out, you can likely expect it to hit your phone anytime in the coming weeks.