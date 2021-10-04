Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Software updates Apps

YouTube adds 'continue watching' feature to mobile

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
YouTube adds "continue watching" feature to unfinished videos
YouTube is once again testing out a new feature, and this one isn't only for Premium users, but seems to be slowly making its way across the platform to all. In a bid to further enhance video watching continuity across devices, the YouTube platform is introducing a new "continue watching" feature for Android and iOS mobile devices.

A feature like this already exists on the web version of YouTube (shown below), which allows users to continue watching a video from where they last left off, even after getting off the computer and using YouTube on mobile in between.


YouTube is already the second most popular "social media" app—ranking second only to Facebook across the globe, and beating out WhatsApp in active user count. YouTube is the place where you can get lost in videos of every genre imaginable, from science and educational videos to video game streams, conspiracy theories, keeping up with your favorite vloggers, and the list goes on. 

And because of its widespread popularity, it's only natural that the video app provides no less than a streamlined watching experience across all platforms it is used on.

Once the new "continue watching" feature rolls out to your own handset, this will mean that even if you were watching a YouTube video on your laptop and your battery dies, or you have to go somewhere, you are able to whip out your phone at any time, open the YouTube app, and you will see the mini-player at the bottom, allowing you to open up the last YouTube video you never finished. It will start playing at most a couple of seconds back from where it dropped off, on whichever device played it previously.

We don't have screenshots of this feature yet, but 9to5Google has already discovered and reported on it, as have many other individual users.

Naturally, in order for your mobile YouTube app to be able to sync your watched videos between various devices, you need to make sure you are logged into the same Google account on your computer, tablet, and phone(s). 

The "continue watching" feature for YouTube on mobile is no longer in beta phase, either, so although we don't know exactly how YouTube is going about rolling it out, you can likely expect it to hit your phone anytime in the coming weeks.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE deals are finally here
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE deals are finally here
-$80
Samsung is pushing the RAM Plus feature to mid-range and flagship phones
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung is pushing the RAM Plus feature to mid-range and flagship phones
Amazon has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G at up to $200 off
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G at up to $200 off
-$200
What's up with Samsung phones catching on fire?
by Rado Minkov,  21
What's up with Samsung phones catching on fire?
The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official pre-order and release date
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official pre-order and release date
iPhone 13 series battery life revealed
by Victor Hristov,  37
iPhone 13 series battery life revealed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless