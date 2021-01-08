The Redmi 9T & Note 9T 5G are official as Xiaomi's latest budget kings
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
The most powerful product being introduced today is the Redmi Note 9T. Xiaomi has fitted it with MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U, which is comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G (Poco X3) in terms of performance.
It also offers dual-SIM support, so the Redmi Note 9T will be able to connect to two 5G networks at the same time. This is backed up by 4x4 MIMO antenna tech, enabling faster, more reliable connections.
Keeping the phone running throughout the day is a large 5,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging. Interestingly, though, Xiaomi is including a 22.5W charger inside the box.
Moving over to the exterior, Xiaomi has selected a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ ‘Dot Display’ that’s protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and offers a punch-hole camera in the top-left corner.
The rear panel, on the other hand, seems to have been inspired by the Poco X3 to a certain extent because it offers an almost identical circular camera bump, with the main difference being what sits inside.
A 48-megapixel sensor that supports autofocus has been chosen as the main camera and it supports a range of features including Night Mode, Pro + Raw, HDR, and even Portrait Mode.
There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, in addition to an LED flash. If you’re more of a selfie fanatic, Xiaomi has you covered with a decent 13-megapixel camera.
Sitting below Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9T is the standard Xiaomi Redmi 9T. Despite the obvious branding similarities, though, the two phones actually have very little in common.
On the outside, for example, the Redmi 9T boasts 6.5-inch Full-HD+ ‘Dot Drop Display’ that essentially replaces the punch hole for the selfie camera with a waterdrop notch.
The back of the smartphone is made out of plastic. Xiaomi has chosen an ‘anti-fingerprint’ texture and, to avoid any confusion, has printed a massive Redmi logo on the panel.
There is also a vertical camera module in the corner, which is home to four sensors and an LED flash. Specs-wise, the main camera offers a 48-megapixel resolution and the ultra-wide lands in at 8-megapixels. Xiaomi has fitted the device with 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors too.
For those of you interested in performance, the Redmi 9T ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 (Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power) and a massive 6,000mAh battery that’s paired with 18W fast charging.
The Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9T will be available in 4/64GB and 4/128GB configurations at launch with the option to expand via microSD cards. Xiaomi has priced at Redmi 9T at €159 across Europe and is going to charge €229 for the Redmi Note 9T.
Xiaomi Redmi 9T & Note 9T colors, variants, price, release date
The launch date hasn't been announced yet, but Xiaomi will sell the Redmi 9T in four colors — Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green — and has two colors planned for the Redmi Note 9T — Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple.