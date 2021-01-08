The Redmi 9T & Note 9T 5G are official as Xiaomi's latest budget kings

The Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Moving over to the exterior, Xiaomi has selected a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ ‘Dot Display’ that’s protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and offers a punch-hole camera in the top-left corner.The rear panel, on the other hand, seems to have been inspired by the Poco X3 to a certain extent because it offers an almost identical circular camera bump, with the main difference being what sits inside.A 48-megapixel sensor that supports autofocus has been chosen as the main camera and it supports a range of features including Night Mode, Pro + Raw, HDR, and even Portrait Mode.There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, in addition to an LED flash. If you’re more of a selfie fanatic, Xiaomi has you covered with a decent 13-megapixel camera.Sitting below Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9T is the standard Xiaomi Redmi 9T. Despite the obvious branding similarities, though, the two phones actually have very little in common.On the outside, for example, the Redmi 9T boasts 6.5-inch Full-HD+ ‘Dot Drop Display’ that essentially replaces the punch hole for the selfie camera with a waterdrop notch.The back of the smartphone is made out of plastic. Xiaomi has chosen an ‘anti-fingerprint’ texture and, to avoid any confusion, has printed a massive Redmi logo on the panel.There is also a vertical camera module in the corner, which is home to four sensors and an LED flash. Specs-wise, the main camera offers a 48-megapixel resolution and the ultra-wide lands in at 8-megapixels. Xiaomi has fitted the device with 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors too.