Forget the merger! Here's how you can win some money next week from T-Mobile
T-Mobile is a bit preoccupied at the moment with the bench trial being heard in Manhattan that will determine whether the company gets to merge with Sprint. But that hasn't stopped the company from continuing its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. And this upcoming Tuesday, the carrier will be taking entries for a new sweepstakes; one grand prize winner will receive a check for $2,020 plus $865 to use to pay the taxes on the prize, or to use at the discretion of the winner,
Meanwhile, T-Mobile has its usual assortment of giveaways, discounts and more for this coming Tuesday, December 31st:
- Score a free Whopper from Burger King (except where prohibited by law such as Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico).
- Three weeks of meals for $2.49 each + shipping from EveryPlate.
- 10 cents off per gallon of gas from Shell.
- $5 off a movie ticket, no fees, from Atom.
- Pick one free item from Taco Bell.
- 40% off hotel rates from Booking.com.
Keep in mind that this is the last sweepstakes from T-Mobile for 2019.
