Forget the merger! Here's how you can win some money next week from T-Mobile

T-Mobile is a bit preoccupied at the moment with the bench trial being heard in Manhattan that will determine whether the company gets to merge with Sprint. But that hasn't stopped the company from continuing its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. And this upcoming Tuesday, the carrier will be taking entries for a new sweepstakes; one grand prize winner will receive a check for $2,020 plus $865 to use to pay the taxes on the prize, or to use at the discretion of the winner,





To enter the sweepstakes, T-Mobile customers can use the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (available for iOS and Android users ), or go to the T-MobileTuesdays.com website starting at 5 am ET December 31st through 4:59 am ET January 1st, 2020. And you don't have to be a T-Mobile subscriber to enter the sweepstakes. You can submit an entry even if you subscribe to a T-Mobile rival by going to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com during the aforementioned time period. Entries are limited to one per person/valid email/mobile number. The winning submission will be drawn on or around January 6th, 2020.





Meanwhile, T-Mobile has its usual assortment of giveaways, discounts and more for this coming Tuesday, December 31st:





Score a free Whopper from Burger King (except where prohibited by law such as Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico).

Three weeks of meals for $2.49 each + shipping from EveryPlate.

10 cents off per gallon of gas from Shell.

$5 off a movie ticket, no fees, from Atom.

Pick one free item from Taco Bell.

40% off hotel rates from Booking.com.

Keep in mind that this is the last sweepstakes from T-Mobile for 2019.

