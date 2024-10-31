Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Waymo to use Google Gemini to help drive autonomous vehicles called 'robotaxis'

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
Gemini's logo and tagline "A truly helpful personal AI assistant" next to a phone.
Waymo seems to be working on using Google's Gemini AI for its self-driving robotaxis. The company is reportedly developing a new training model for its autonomous vehicles, which will use data from Gemini.

The company has released a new research paper (via The Verge) that indicates the work it's been doing so far with Generative AI helping robotaxis. Waymo LLC was previously known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, and it's a company working on autonomous driving technology.

The company has been working on hardware and software for robotaxis to ensure the passengers' safety. The research paper it's published talks about generative AI and its use in autonomous vehicles.

The new model would process sensor data and generate trajectories for these vehicles. All in all, it should help these vehicles make smart decisions on the road. It could also help how to avoid obstacles, and to predict where to go.

For a few years, algorithms for such driverless vehicles have been worked on. Each is developed to address each critical function, like mapping, prediction, planning, etc. However, this approach limits scaling, because of errors among modules and limited inter-module communication.

Also, these algorithms don't "adapt" very well to changing parameters. Well, generative AI seems to be a good solution to these problems. Also, generative AI has proved to demonstrate better reasoning capabilities through "chain-of-thought" technology.

Basically, Gemini would help autonomous vehicle development because it can more-or-less "think" like a driver, mimicking human reasoning.

For me, at the moment it seems generative AI is far from gaining my trust to be my driver in my car. Of course, things could change, but so far my opinion on generative AI hasn't been the best, just because it can make up things. Of course, it may be beneficial for self-driving vehicles but still, I am quite on the fence about it at this point.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless