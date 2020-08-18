Vodafone August deal: get 5x data with Vodafone Red, enjoy unlimited entertainment

This story is sponsored by Vodafone UK.



August deal — incredible value on Vodafone Red





Red 100 GB

Red 100 GB with Entertainment

Unlimited plans





Unlimited Max

Unlimited Max with Entertainment

Unlimited

Unlimited with Entertainment

Unlimited Lite

Save money with Vodafone Basics

Whether you are looking for a basic plan to keep you reachable at all times, want an unlimited stream of entertainment to your smart device, or anything in-between — Vodafone UK pretty much has you covered on every front. The carrier offers a wide variety of plans to suit every need and every style, from the smartphone poweruser to the person who just wants to be able to take a phone call from time to time.With Vodafone's SIMO (SIM Only) plans, you don't need to worry about purchasing a phone from the carrier. Just bring the device you own and love and grab a Vodafone SIM with the perfect plan for you. Here are your options:Vodafone Red plans have been designed for those that don't need absolutely unlimited data, but want to enjoy fast speeds when they do. The Red plans come with the same perks as the Unlimited plans (listed below), but with a cap on how much you can download.This August, the Vodafone Red 100 deal lets you quintuple your data cap, so you can feel like you are on an Unlimited plan, but still pay less! Check it out below:This is based on the Vodafone Red 20 GB plan — you just get 5 times the data! It gives you the fastest speeds currently possible and lets you stream all your favourite media in UHD or play your favourite online games without ever taking a break. All of this, plus 51 roam-free destinations, for the low price of £20 per month!Since you have access to the fastest Vodafone speeds and quite a lot of gigabytes to burn through, you might want to add a premium subscription to your favourite platform. For £27 per month, you get everything from Red 100 GB plus a subscription to one of the following — YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime, Sky Sports (includes Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports News, Sky News), Spotify Premium, or NOW TV Entertainment Pass (which gives you 11 paid TV channels and 250 box sets to stream).Unlimited is pretty much what it says on the tin — you are free to browse social media, streaming services, and whatever else is on the Internet with zero worries about running out of data. However, the plans have been split up in a few price tiers to provide more flexible options for the different users out there.This is the biggest and best that Vodafone UK has to offer — unlimited calls and texts, unlimited data, and 81 roam-free destinations. You will always get the fastest speeds available to stream entertainment and play your favourite games to your heart's content for £30 per month. The high speed guarantees you can share your pictures and videos anywhere, stream media in UHD, and that you can have an always-useful hotspot for all your Wi-Fi devices.Add an extra £7 to your Unlimited Max and you can have 100 minutes of calling to any EU country, and a premium subscription to an entertainment service of your choice — YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime, Sky Sports (includes Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports News, Sky News), Spotify Premium, or NOW TV Entertainment Pass (which gives you 11 paid TV channels and 250 box sets to stream).The middle-of-the-road Unlimited plan has its data speed capped at 10 Mbps. That still translates to 1.25 MB per second, making it plenty fast for streaming HD movies or playing online games. Additionally, Unlimited still offers 51 roam-free destinations for the travellers out there. It's the plan for those who still use their smartphone quite a lot but don't feel like they would need all the high speeds of Max at all times. In turn, you save some money, with a £26 monthly fee.Since Unlimited is fast enough to stream your favourite media, you can still make use of the Entertainment package. For £33 per month, you get everything Unlimited gets you, a 100 minute package for calls within the EU, plus a subscription to the service of your choice — YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime, Sky Sports (includes Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports News, Sky News), Spotify Premium, or NOW TV Entertainment Pass (which gives you 11 paid TV channels and 250 box sets to stream).You might be the social media user who definitely needs unlimited data but doesn't care about streaming video or playing online games on their phone. Unlimited Lite is just for you — for a fee of £22 per month, you get unlimited texts and calls, 51 roam-free destinations, and unlimited data, capped at a speed of 2 Mbps — enough for you to chat and share with all your friends.Vodafone Basics are the no bells and whistles plans of Vodafone UK — if you only want data, calls, and texts, that's exactly what you get. Since they lack the extra features of the Unlimited and the Red plans, you get to save quite a lot on a monthly subscription. Data speeds are limited to 10 Mbps, which is quite enough for all your social media needs plus streaming video in HD.All of the Vodafone Basics plans offer unlimited texting and calling. They differ in data limits, with the lowest one offering 2 GB of data for £6 per month and the highest one being 100 GB for £20. The best value plans here are the 12 GB for £10/month or the 30 GB for £15. To put things in perspective — the average user who browses Facebook, Instagram, and watches a couple of hours of YouTube per day will usually do just fine with the 12 GB plan. Those who stream a bit more and don't want to ever feel in danger of running out of data will feel the 30 GB plan to be roomy enough.