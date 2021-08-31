Vivo X70 official announcement date revealed

September 9th





The launch, which is just 9 days away, will be limited to China only, and it isn't certain whether we can expect future availability to extend to Europe and the US as well. India is also awaiting an imminent launch, although the date for that isn't clear yet.





Even if we can't get our hands on it anytime soon, it will be interesting to see what the company has improved from last year's X60 series. There will be three phones coming that we know of, namely the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.





We already know a bit about the newest flagship series, thanks to a bunch of recent leaks, as well as a teaser video Vivo released today along with the date announcement.





We know Vivo has collaborated with German optics comany ZEISS for the camera lenses of all three new models, which seems to be the highlight of every leak (and promo), and also means they'll likely take some decent quality photographs.





Vivo X70









For the Vivo X70, we're expecting a single punch-hole selfie camera, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a ZEISS triple-lens camera setup lined up along the back right edge . It will also feature the nearly extinct SIM card slot on the side, above a USB Type-C charging port. The device dimensions have been tipped to be 158.5 x 73.4 x 8mm (the camera increases that to 10.6mm).





The imminent flagship should also be launched with Android 11 out of the box, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and at least one variant could come with a fancy-schmancy 12GB of RAM.





Vivo X70 Pro









The AMOLED screen is set to feature 120Hz and a 6.5-inch curved-edge display, hiding another fingerprint sensor under it and protected by durable Corning Gorilla Glass overtop. The resolution will be Full HD+, or 2376 x 1080p, and the X70 Pro is expected to come with Android 11 and the most recent of Vivo's custom skin, called Funtouch OS 11.





The handset also features a ZEISS quad-camera setup (as per the leaked render), consisting of an ultra-wide lens, telephoto zoom lens, and periscope zoom, alongside a laser autofocus system (the elongated cutout is the LED flash). Processor will likely be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with 5G support, and 8 to 12GB options for RAM.





Vivo X70 Pro+





It was for this model that Vivo released a 30-second teaser video today, showcasing the ZEISS camera nesting on the phone's leather-textured orange color variant.













The most pronounced feature on this 5G phone is definitely the impressive quad-lens ZEISS camera module on the back. It's clearly making itself heard, with the camera slab covering a full third of the phone's back.



Sitting at the top of the flagship series, we expect the Pro+ to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, and likely 8GB and 12GB RAM options as well. Measurements are tipped as 164.8 x 75.5 x 9mm. The alleged HD+ 6.7-inch curved-screen display will probably beat its siblings in size, too. Again, a punch-hole selfie camera and an under-display FPS seem to be the plan, and that's about all we know for now.









The Vivo X60 series did have six different models, some of which were only ever available in China, so it wouldn't be unheard of for Vivo to add a few more along the way—especially if they plan on making any of them available in the US or at least in Europe, fingers crossed.









