As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only

Smartphones are more accessible than ever and owning one in the age of 5G makes using the internet a lot easier. So much so that a growing number of people rely solely on their smartphones to access the internet.

Some 85% of US adults now own a smartphone

Pew Research also found that income played an important role. Those living in households earning more than $30,000 and those with higher levels of education are much more likely to own a smartphone.

Around 15% of US adults are mobile-only internet users

In addition to the growing number of smartphone users, Pew Research discovered that 15% of US adults are now mobile-only internet users. In other words, they don’t have access to home broadband.



This trend is much more common among younger adults, with 28% of surveyed US adults aged 18-29 relying solely on their smartphone. That compares to just 12% of those 30 and older.



Household income plays an important role here too. Around 27% of those in households earning less than $30,000 are mobile-only internet users. That number shrinks to 13% among those with household incomes of $30,000-$74,999, and 6% among those earning over $75,000.



Among those surveyed that only use their smartphone to connect to the internet, almost half said that monthly cost is the reason for them not having a broadband connection. Around 40% say the cost of a computer is also a factor.

