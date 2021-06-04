As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only
Smartphones are more accessible than ever and owning one in the age of 5G makes using the internet a lot easier. So much so that a growing number of people rely solely on their smartphones to access the internet.
Some 85% of US adults now own a smartphone
The Mobile Technology and Home Broadband 2021 report (via 9to5mac) by Pew Research shows that smartphone ownership has grown to 85% among adults in the US. That’s up from 81% when research was last conducted in 2019.
Ownership has, nevertheless, increased dramatically among older age groups and that trend is unlikely to slow anytime soon. Just two years ago ownership stood at 53% in the 65+ group.
Pew Research also found that income played an important role. Those living in households earning more than $30,000 and those with higher levels of education are much more likely to own a smartphone.
In addition to the growing number of smartphone users, Pew Research discovered that 15% of US adults are now mobile-only internet users. In other words, they don’t have access to home broadband.
This trend is much more common among younger adults, with 28% of surveyed US adults aged 18-29 relying solely on their smartphone. That compares to just 12% of those 30 and older.
Household income plays an important role here too. Around 27% of those in households earning less than $30,000 are mobile-only internet users. That number shrinks to 13% among those with household incomes of $30,000-$74,999, and 6% among those earning over $75,000.
Around 15% of US adults are mobile-only internet users
In addition to the growing number of smartphone users, Pew Research discovered that 15% of US adults are now mobile-only internet users. In other words, they don’t have access to home broadband.
This trend is much more common among younger adults, with 28% of surveyed US adults aged 18-29 relying solely on their smartphone. That compares to just 12% of those 30 and older.
Household income plays an important role here too. Around 27% of those in households earning less than $30,000 are mobile-only internet users. That number shrinks to 13% among those with household incomes of $30,000-$74,999, and 6% among those earning over $75,000.
Among those surveyed that only use their smartphone to connect to the internet, almost half said that monthly cost is the reason for them not having a broadband connection. Around 40% say the cost of a computer is also a factor.