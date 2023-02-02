Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions

Apps
1
Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
When Musk sat upon the blue-cushioned, faux-gold Twitter throne, he vowed to offer amnesty to users who’ve been suspended in the past, seemingly regardless of reason. He’s already restored the accounts of numerous infamous personas, even such ones that have been known to start a bit of an online riot.

This act was a display of confidence in Twitter’s new regulation and to take things further, the social platform now has a public appeal process too. Any user with a locked, blocked, suspended or banned Twitter account can initiate the flow through this online form.

This is an effective realization of the company’s own announcement of the process, which happened earlier this week. While it’s good that they were quick to make that promise a reality, we can’t help but wonder what that may lead to, and would it include repeated instances of users getting banned?


Well, supposedly not. The Twitter Safety account shared that the plan is to take “less severe” actions against rule breakers from here on out. For example, offenders may have their reach limited or they may even get outright asked to delete certain tweets that don’t comply with the currently established rules.

That isn’t to say that we won’t see Twitter users getting banned, though. That esteemed status is reserved only for those who truly test the limits of Twitter’s policy, or become repeat offenders, despite becoming witness to the warning signs.

One must, however, ask: how does the appeals process work? Well, given that we don’t have a banned Twitter account lying around, we can’t really say. There’s basically no info about it as of now either. The company expects a high volume of requests to test their “new criteria” though, so maybe after some users emerge on the other side, they can let everyone know how it went.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless