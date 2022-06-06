Glimpses of Twitter edit: a timer to edit your tweet; no reactions possible to old versions of edited tweets
A button to edit your already published tweet. Something many internet figures have probably dreamt of when huge drama had been sparked by a single tweet. Or, to put it in a less dramatic tone: a tweet edit option is something all of us would like, even to correct a silly typo or something we didn't word just right. And, as you have probably heard, Twitter is working on such a feature. Now, developer and app researcher Nima Owji is showcasing how this feature might actually work (via9to5Mac).
Twitter including a timer for edits is something not a lot of social media platforms do. For example, Facebook lets you edit any post and then shows an "edited" mark on it, while Instagram doesn't even show "edited" marking on a caption you've changed after it's been published.
Earlier in April, reverse-engineer Jane Manchun Wong found that Twitter will possibly keep a record of the original tweet and previous edits of it. Yes, instead of editing the text of the original tweet, the social media platform will reportedly create a new tweet with a different ID.
For the moment, it seems that the ability to edit tweets might be reserved to Twitter Blue subscribers. So far, it is unclear when the feature will get officially released.
See how the Twitter edit feature is going to work
First off, Twitter is working on a timer for when you're editing a tweet. The timer will likely show up when you're in the process of making your changes. So far, it is unclear whether the time Twitter will give you is 30 minutes to edit a tweet. This time limit could also be just a placeholder for another time limit... but that will be clear when the feature gets officially released.
Image source - Nima Owji
Owji has also found other interesting details about the Twitter edit feature. One of them is that you won't be able to like, retweet, or reply to the old version of an edited tweet: pretty much like a deleted tweet. This way, you won't be able to interact with it, but only with the newest version of the tweet in question.
Image source - Nima Owji
