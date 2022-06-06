Glimpses of Twitter edit: a timer to edit your tweet; no reactions possible to old versions of edited tweets

See how the Twitter edit feature is going to work

First off, Twitter is working on a timer for when you're editing a tweet. The timer will likely show up when you're in the process of making your changes. So far, it is unclear whether the time Twitter will give you is 30 minutes to edit a tweet. This time limit could also be just a placeholder for another time limit... but that will be clear when the feature gets officially released.







Owji has also found other interesting details about the Twitter edit feature. One of them is that you won't be able to like, retweet, or reply to the old version of an edited tweet: pretty much like a deleted tweet. This way, you won't be able to interact with it, but only with the newest version of the tweet in question.



