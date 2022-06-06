 Glimpses of Twitter edit: a timer to edit your tweet; no reactions possible to old versions of edited tweets - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Glimpses of Twitter edit: a timer to edit your tweet; no reactions possible to old versions of edited tweets

Apps
Glimpses of Twitter edit: a timer to edit your tweet; no reactions possible to old versions of edite
A button to edit your already published tweet. Something many internet figures have probably dreamt of when huge drama had been sparked by a single tweet. Or, to put it in a less dramatic tone: a tweet edit option is something all of us would like, even to correct a silly typo or something we didn't word just right. And, as you have probably heard, Twitter is working on such a feature. Now, developer and app researcher Nima Owji is showcasing how this feature might actually work (via9to5Mac).

See how the Twitter edit feature is going to work


First off, Twitter is working on a timer for when you're editing a tweet. The timer will likely show up when you're in the process of making your changes. So far, it is unclear whether the time Twitter will give you is 30 minutes to edit a tweet. This time limit could also be just a placeholder for another time limit... but that will be clear when the feature gets officially released.


Twitter including a timer for edits is something not a lot of social media platforms do. For example, Facebook lets you edit any post and then shows an "edited" mark on it, while Instagram doesn't even show "edited" marking on a caption you've changed after it's been published.

Owji has also found other interesting details about the Twitter edit feature. One of them is that you won't be able to like, retweet, or reply to the old version of an edited tweet: pretty much like a deleted tweet. This way, you won't be able to interact with it, but only with the newest version of the tweet in question.


Earlier in April, reverse-engineer Jane Manchun Wong found that Twitter will possibly keep a record of the original tweet and previous edits of it. Yes, instead of editing the text of the original tweet, the social media platform will reportedly create a new tweet with a different ID.

For the moment, it seems that the ability to edit tweets might be reserved to Twitter Blue subscribers. So far, it is unclear when the feature will get officially released.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Vivo reportedly working on 200W fast charger, to intoduce with a phone by the end of the year
Vivo reportedly working on 200W fast charger, to intoduce with a phone by the end of the year
Google Tensor 2 chipset expected to be built by Samsung using its 4nm process node
Google Tensor 2 chipset expected to be built by Samsung using its 4nm process node
Watch an early unboxing of the Pixel 6a; phone found on sale weeks before release
Watch an early unboxing of the Pixel 6a; phone found on sale weeks before release
Shockingly similar iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro designs not a coincidence: Is Google copying Apple?
Shockingly similar iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro designs not a coincidence: Is Google copying Apple?

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless