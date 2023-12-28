Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

iPhone users on TikTok are freaking out as the app is requesting sensitive personal data

iOS Apps
2
iPhone users on TikTok are freaking out as the app is requesting sensitive personal data
There is something that is making TikTok users with an iPhone a bit nervous. According to Reddit, the short-form video app is asking users for their iPhone passcode before allowing them to continue to use the app. We recently showed you an interview with a cybercriminal who ripped off people for an amount estimated to be anywhere between $300,000 and $2 million. His MO was to watch iPhone users punch in their passcode, steal the iPhone; and take control of that device inside of 10 minutes.

Yes, it is true that when it comes to TikTok, you still have your iPhone in your possession, but it still is not a good idea to reveal your iPhone passcode to a company that has been accused of stealing users' personal data. TikTok doesn't explain why it needs your iPhone passcode, and we don't want to give them an alibi, but it seems possible that some kind of software bug is behind the requests. On Reddit, one TikTok user with an iPhone swears that the constant request for his passcodes went away once he installed version 32.5.0 of the iOS TikTok app.

TikTok requests iPhone user's passcode - iPhone users on TikTok are freaking out as the app is requesting sensitive personal data
TikTok requests iPhone user's passcode

On the other hand, there are several TikTok users who say that installing the update did not stop the app from requesting their iPhone passcode and many have been so unnerved by the whole thing that they changed passwords on important apps including their banking and other financial apps. While deleting the TikTok app might be the easiest thing to do, many won't do this for fear that they will lose all of their favorite videos that they saved on the app.

If you don't mind risking losing everything you've saved and starting over, you could try deleting the TikTok app from your iPhone and reinstalling it. Some Redditors swear by that solution. But what happens if you simply choose not to type in your iPhone passcode? Those who tapped the cancel button instead of their passcode were able to continue with their TikTok session. That certainly makes the whole issue sound like some sort of software bug rather than a devious plan to steal iPhone passcodes.

So for now, we urge you to calm down. Try the cancel button when prompted for your iPhone passcode. If that doesn't work, try updating to version 32.5.0 of TikTok. If that doesn't work, delete the app and reinstall it from the App Store. If that doesn't work, try to contact ByteDance in California at (844) 523-3993.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless