iPhone users on TikTok are freaking out as the app is requesting sensitive personal data



There is something that is making TikTok users with an iPhone a bit nervous. According to Reddit , the short-form video app is asking users for their iPhone passcode before allowing them to continue to use the app. We recently showed you an interview with a cybercriminal who ripped off people for an amount estimated to be anywhere between $300,000 and $2 million. His MO was to watch iPhone users punch in their passcode, steal the iPhone; and take control of that device inside of 10 minutes.





Yes, it is true that when it comes to TikTok, you still have your iPhone in your possession, but it still is not a good idea to reveal your iPhone passcode to a company that has been Yes, it is true that when it comes to TikTok, you still have your iPhone in your possession, but it still is not a good idea to reveal your iPhone passcode to a company that has been accused of stealing users' personal data . TikTok doesn't explain why it needs your iPhone passcode, and we don't want to give them an alibi, but it seems possible that some kind of software bug is behind the requests. On Reddit , one TikTok user with an iPhone swears that the constant request for his passcodes went away once he installed version 32.5.0 of the iOS TikTok app.









On the other hand, there are several TikTok users who say that installing the update did not stop the app from requesting their iPhone passcode and many have been so unnerved by the whole thing that they changed passwords on important apps including their banking and other financial apps. While deleting the TikTok app might be the easiest thing to do, many won't do this for fear that they will lose all of their favorite videos that they saved on the app.





If you don't mind risking losing everything you've saved and starting over, you could try deleting the TikTok app from your iPhone and reinstalling it. Some Redditors swear by that solution. But what happens if you simply choose not to type in your iPhone passcode? Those who tapped the cancel button instead of their passcode were able to continue with their TikTok session. That certainly makes the whole issue sound like some sort of software bug rather than a devious plan to steal iPhone passcodes.





So for now, we urge you to calm down. Try the cancel button when prompted for your iPhone passcode. If that doesn't work, try updating to version 32.5.0 of TikTok. If that doesn't work, delete the app and reinstall it from the App Store. If that doesn't work, try to contact ByteDance in California at (844) 523-3993.