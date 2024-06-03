Apple says that this iPhone model is officially obsolete

You can't just call any older iPhone obsolete unless it is obsolete by Apple's definition . Any product that Apple stopped distributing more than seven years ago is considered by Apple to be obsolete. Once a device has been given this title, all hardware services are discontinued and service providers are not allowed to order parts for this product. There is an exception: Mac laptops can have their battery replaced for up to 10 years after Apple stopped distributing the model if parts are available.





First spotted by MacRumors , Apple has now officially labeled the iPhone 5s obsolete. The phone was first released by Apple on September 20th, 2013. The model introduced the Space Gray and Gold colors and was powered by the 28nm A7 chip, the first SoC from Apple to use a 64-bit architecture. The device was the first iPhone model to feature the Touch ID fingerprint scanner which was built into the home button.









The iPhone 5s carried a 4-inch LCD display and iOS 7 was pre-installed. The phone offered HD slow-motion video capture. There is no 5G, no Face ID, and no AI.







The complete list of obsolete iPhone models includes:





iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6 Plus





Apple also designated a couple of products as being Vintage. These are products that Apple stopped distributing more than five years ago but less than seven years. Vintage products can still be repaired by Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers as long as the parts needed to fix the devices are available. Added to the list of Vintage devices are the sixth generation iPod touch and the 21.5-inch iMac with a Retina 4K display released in late 2015.





The sixth generation iPod touch was also released in 2015 and Apple decided to discontinue the iPod touch line in 2022.

