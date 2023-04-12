Third-party app brings the Pixel Launcher's search experience to all Android phones

There are non-Pixel Android users who would love to have the search experience of the Pixel Launcher on their phones. And now a third-party app called the Pixel Search app brings this experience to other Android phones. Tech journalist Mischaal Rahman tweeted (via AndroidAuthority ) that "This app looks great! The search feature of many OEM launcher apps isn't nearly as good as the Pixel Launcher's unified search. This new app seems to replicate the Pixel Launcher search experience quite well!"





The app's developer writes, "Pixel Search is the ultimate search app that allows you to find anything on your phone with ease. You can quickly search through your apps, contacts, web suggestions, and files without having to open multiple apps. Pixel Search is designed with a clean and intuitive interface that makes it easy for anyone to use." Once installed, users can open Pixel Search by tapping on the icon or its Material You-themed widget. The widget also includes a shortcut to Google Discover and Google Voice search.











Pixel Search has the familiar search field on the top of the display, just like the Pixel Launcher, and right underneath are the icons for the last four apps visited-just like the Pixel Launcher. And if you tap on the three-dot icon on the right of the display, you can change the theme, change the app you want to use for searches and select a quick launch option that will automatically open the first search result. The latter is a feature that search on the real Pixel Launcher doesn't have.







One thing that the Pixel Search app can't do is search for system settings. But apparently, this is something that the developer is looking to add in the future. Speaking of the developer, Rushikesh Kamewar has already listed 15 additional apps in the Google Play Store. And by the way, the Pixel Search app is free.

