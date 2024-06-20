T-Mobile's Metro is giving away five dream vacations, 100 smartphones and tablets

T-Mobile 's prepaid Metro unit is running a sweepstakes with five lucky winners getting to experience their dream vacation. To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is share your "flex" about how you were able to escape a bad relationship such as one with a wireless provider you weren't happy with, a friendship you wanted to break off, or a cable company that was down more than it was up. Five winners will each receive $10,000 to use toward their dream vacation and 100 people will score a free

's prepaid Metro unit is running a sweepstakes with five lucky winners getting to experience their dream vacation. To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is share your "flex" about how you were able to escape a bad relationship such as one with a wireless provider you weren't happy with, a friendship you wanted to break off, or a cable company that was down more than it was up. Five winners will each receive $10,000 to use toward their dream vacation and 100 people will score a free T-Mobile REVVL 7 smartphone or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet.





To enter the sweepstakes, between June 24th and July 8th upload a video on Instagram ("spilling the tea confessional-style," says Metro) using the hashtags #NadaYadaConfessions and #Sweepstakes and tag @metrobytmobile. Last year Metro started its Nada Yada Yada ad campaign in an attempt to show consumers that they can expect no contracts, no price hikes and no surprises when they join Metro.





Those in New York can enter the sweepstakes and reveal their "flex" situation by visiting the Nada Yada Yada Confessional Booth on Broadway between 43rd and 44th on June 24 from 10 am to 6 pm EDT. Chrissy Teigen, Lauren Speed-Hamilton from "Love is Blind") and Clovis Nienow (from "La Casa de los Famosos") will be at the booth to help you enter the sweepstakes. If you aren't in New York City, the Nada Yada Confessional Booth will appear at 25 Metro stores from Phoenix to Los Angeles to Houston from June 28th to July 6th.





The sweepstakes is open to those living in the U.S., the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. You must be 18 or older to enter. You do not have to be a T-Mobile or Metro customer to enter the sweepstakes.







Clint Patterson, Prepaid Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile , said, "We launched Metro Flex last month to give longtime customers the same treatment as new ones, because let’s face it — not doing that is some BS. Now, we’re taking things even further by turning the spotlight on people who have broken free from the yada of bad relationships. Whether it’s with their former partner, gym, car mechanic or their wireless provider, no one should be stuck in a relationship where they aren’t valued. We’re here to help you kick the yadas to the curb and finally get what you deserve."









Metro's Flex plans were created to treat existing customers the same as new ones. Here's how it works:



