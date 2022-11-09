This T-Mobile promo code hooks you up with two months of free unlimited 5G internet

The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

T-Mobile has confirmed a new promotion where it will offer two months of 5G Home Internet essentially for free.

T-Mobile's Home Internet service was introduced in 2021 and currently covers approximately 40 million households, which makes it the most widely available home 5G internet service in the US.

Unlike typical home internet, 5G home internet provides internet service using cellular signals. T-Mobile customers can expect download speeds between 33Mbps and 182Mbps. It costs $50 a month with AutoPay (a service that deducts payments automatically) and the carrier has not imposed any data caps so you don't have to worry about data overage charges. There is also no equipment fee.

How to get free T-Mobile home Internet 


If you want to try out T-Mobile’s unlimited home internet for free, the carrier is about to introduce an offer that will earn you a rebate of $100 after 60 days of service, essentially canceling out two months' worth of fees, according to The T-Mo Report.

CNET has independently confirmed the authenticity of the report.

The offer will come into effect on November 10. New customers who sign up for T-Mobile's Home Internet and stick with it for 60 days will earn a rebate card worth $100. 

To get the offer, new customers will have to submit a request on the T-Mobile promotions website and enter the promo code 2022HINTP10 and the phone number linked with their Home Internet. Customers must redeem the code within 30 days of signup. The prepaid debit card will be sent 60 days after the offer redemption process.

T-Mo Report also says that this new offer will replace the current $50 virtual rebate card offer which equates to a month of free service.

Those who are interested in the latest offer would be wise to sign up for it by November 14, as T-Mobile's new $35 activation fee will kick in from November 15.
