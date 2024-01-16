T-Mobile crushes Verizon, AT&T in latest Speedtest Intelligence report

T-Mobile was also the leader in median upload speed during the fourth quarter as its 12.19Mbps beat out Verizon 's 9.98Mbps and AT&T's 8.06Mbps. The latest Speedtest Intelligence report was released today by Ookla and it showed that T-Mobile was the fastest wireless firm in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2023 with a median download speed of 188.96Mbps. That was more than double second place Verizon 's median download speed of 91.62Mbps and AT&T's median of 90.82Mbps.was also the leader in median upload speed during the fourth quarter as its 12.19Mbps beat out's 9.98Mbps and AT&T's 8.06Mbps.





Latency is an important metric because you want your mobile device to respond to a button press or some other input as fast as possible. In this category, the lower score is better and T-Mobile 's median multi-server latency measured 50 milliseconds (ms) compared to 57 ms for Verizon and 64 ms for AT&T. Latency is an important metric because you want your mobile device to respond to a button press or some other input as fast as possible. In this category, the lower score is better and's median multi-server latency measured 50 milliseconds (ms) compared to 57 ms forand 64 ms for AT&T.





Ookla measures how consistent a carrier's signal is by measuring how often the signal delivers at least a 5 Mbps download speed and a 1 Mbps upload speed. T-Mobile was able to achieve that combination at least 87.3% of the time with Verizon next at 83.7%, and AT&T third with an 81.3% score. T-Mobile also provided the best video experience (78.21 score) followed once again by Verizon (74.38) and AT&T (71.25). The same order for 5G video score was posted by Ookla with T-Mobile (81.54) ahead of Verizon (79.67) and AT&T (73.32).









By now, you've probably discovered a pattern. The pattern continues with 5G performance as T-Mobile , Verizon , and AT&T had median 5G download speeds of 238.87Mbps, 196.43Mbps, and 125.73Mbps respectively. 5G latency also continued the pattern with T-Mobile (48 ms) topping Verizon (52 ms), and AT&T (63 ms).









Ookla said that the 5G consistency scores were too close to declare a statistical winner. Nonetheless, T-Mobile had the top percentage at 76.7% with Verizon next at 76.3%. AT&T did finish last with a 68.8% percentage.



