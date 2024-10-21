See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

T-Mobile 5G to power self-driving vehicles next year

A private T-Mobile 5G network will be used to power autonomous shuttles that will transport visitors to Jacksonville along a three-mile ride from the stadium that hosts the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, EverBank Stadium, to a new waterfront hub. The shuttles will rely on a 5G private network offered by T-Mobile to make the ride back and forth via self-driving technology.






Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

