iOS Apps

Spotify, Instagram, or TikTok down on your iPhone? Facebook blamed for the lag and crashes

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
May 07, 2020, 4:00 AM
Spotify, Instagram, or TikTok down on your iPhone? Facebook blamed for the lag and crashes
Last night, a bunch of iOS apps started lagging, crashing, or weren't starting at all, and these include staples like Spotify, TikTok, Venmo, Tinder, and many others we can obviously not live without.

One look at the Downdetector site will show a widespread spike starting late last night, and continuing well until early morning and even now with a bunch of apps and services.

Spotify acknowledged the issue, and said they are working on it, subsequently posting a green light about 5 hours ago that everything should be back to normal. Unfortuantely, it is still not for plenty of users.



Why are Spotify and TikTok down?


What happened, and how could so many disparate services be experiencing issues all at the same time?  Well, the common culprit seems to be... Facebook. That's right but not just the Facebook login which is used for easy entry into many apps and services now.

It's the actual Facebook SDK that many devs use to take advantage of advertising, prospecting and other opportunities immediately after their app launches. 

Yep, Facebook's advertising and data mining machine is a force to be reckoned with, so if you haven't yet disassociated your account from any third-party tracking in the Facebook settings, you might want to do it now, tailored "for you" ads be damned. Not that it's going to help with your current TikTok outage, but that, too, shall pass. 

In the meantime, Facebook has assured that they have resolved the rogues SDK issue: "Earlier today, a new release of Facebook included a change that triggered crashes for some users in some apps using the Facebook iOS SDK. We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience."

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless