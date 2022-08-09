Spotify launches new Home experience for Android users, iOS gets it too
Another week, another Spotify update. The music streaming giant has just announced plans to launch a brand-new Home experience for Android users. The new experience will feature feeds for both Music and Podcast & Shows, and will be coming to iOS at a later date.
The main hub for recommendations, Spotify’s Home is meant to help users easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for. The updated version will make the experience more personalized while allowing Spotify users to dive even deeper into their recommendations.
On the other hand, in the Podcast & Shows feed, Spotify users will be able to quickly access new episodes of their favorite shows. Also, personalized podcast recommendations will be an important part of the new Home experience. Finally, the new hub will allow listeners to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes and start playing podcasts without leaving the page.
Starting with the Music feed, Spotify listeners will be provided with quick access to suggestions, which will be based on their music taste. Additionally, album and playlist recommendations along with buttons to make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music will be available too.
