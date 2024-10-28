Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Spotify introduces the "Fear Index" and its Spine-Chilling Audiobooks hub for Halloween

By
Apps
Halloween is days away! That delightful time of year when the air turns crisp, and the evenings are punctuated by the delightful sound of mischief and mayhem.

Now add some extra audiobook sounds – I mean scary, chilling audiobooks. You can thank Spotify.

The streaming giant celebrates the approaching Halloween season by launching its first Spine-Chilling Audiobooks hub this month, featuring the "Fear Index". That's "an all-new editorial meter" that consists of "three curated shelves for every level of fright". These include curated playlists from Ashley Flowers, Freida McFadden, Alaina Urquhart, Alyssa Cole, and Stephen Graham Jones.

To get into the Halloween spirit, nothing sets the mood quite like a thrilling mystery audiobook. Here are some chilling titles handpicked by Spotify's editors that are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.

The Midnight Feast: A Novel

Written by Lucy Foley

Narrated by Joe Eyre, Sarah Slimani, Roly Botha, Laurence Dobiesz, and Tuppence Middleton

Lucy Foley's latest murder mystery unfolds during the grand opening of a luxurious retreat named the Manor. The infinity pool shimmers enticingly, and drinks are plentiful, but beneath the sweltering summer sun, something sinister brews. Old friends and foes weave through the crowd of guests, while just outside, an ancient forest stands guard, holding untold secrets. Before long, the local authorities are summoned, as it becomes clear that the past has intruded upon the celebrations – with deadly outcomes.

The Boyfriend: A Psychological Thriller

Written by Freida McFadden

Narrated by Victoria Connolly and Adam Blanford

After a challenging time in the dating scene, Sydney Shaw believes she’s finally found her match. Her new boyfriend is not only charming and good-looking but also a doctor at a nearby hospital. However, everything changes when a young woman is brutally murdered, adding to a series of mysterious deaths along the coast. The main suspect? A shadowy figure who has a habit of dating his victims before ending their lives. Now, Sydney can’t shake the nagging feeling that her ideal partner might not be as flawless as he appears.

All Hallows: A Novel

Written by Christopher Golden

Narrated by January LaVoy and Ron Butler

Christopher Golden, renowned for his supernatural thrillers set in perilous and remote locations, shifts gears in this suburban drama to bring the horror closer to home. It’s Halloween night in 1984, in Coventry, Massachusetts, where alongside the usual trick-or-treaters lurk four children who seem utterly out of place. Filled with fear, they implore the local kids to protect them from a figure known as "The Cunning Man". As bizarre events unfold, the community grapples with family turmoil and deep-seated resentment. Who, then, will come to the rescue of these frightened children?

The Only Good Indians

Written by Stephen Graham Jones

Narrated by Shaun Taylor-Corbett

This New York Times bestselling novel centers around the lives of four American Indian men and their families, all of whom are haunted by a chilling, fatal incident from their childhood. As the years pass, they discover they are being pursued by a vengeful entity, leaving them powerless as the culture and traditions they once abandoned resurface with a violent reckoning.

All Good People Here: A Novel

Written by Ashley Flowers

Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker, and Ashley Flowers

In this debut novel by the host of the true-crime podcast "Crime Junkie", a journalist delves into her hometown’s hidden secrets as she becomes fixated on the unsolved murder of her childhood neighbor and the mysterious disappearance of another girl two decades later. Filled with unexpected twists and a chilling atmosphere, the story raises the question: what can neighbors do when they believe no one is observing their actions?

Personally, I'm not the biggest Stephen King fan, but not having his Misery (1987) novel included in the above list is a crime.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

