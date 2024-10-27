Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Snapdragon 8 Elite will skyrocket the Galaxy S25! PA Show E23

In the latest PhoneArena Show episode, we kick things off with an overview of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an eagerly awaited upgrade designed to bring next-gen performance to the flagship devices on the horizon. Some of the first phones we expect to have the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip are the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Xiaomi 15.

The renamed 8 Elite is shaping up as something like a radical leap forward compared to the 8 Gen 3, promising a spectacular 45% CPU and GPU performance increase thanks to Qualcomm’s new Oryon CPU architecture and the latest 3nm N3E production process.

We follow up this nerdy topic with another one: the new silicon-carbon batteries which are promising considerably bigger mAh capacities in the same space or less! This is why we expect some manufacturers will soon start releasing slimmer phones but without compromising battery life. Now that's real innovation! The best part is that this technology isn’t just theoretical; it’s already seeing real-world implementation in some phones, like the Honor Magic 5 Pro, Magic v3, and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. We also expect the upcoming OnePlus 13 to use these new batteries.

Finally, we take a look at the latest Apple product to hit the shelves, the much anticipated iPad Mini 7th gen. The little tablet returns and it sure packs an oversized punch this time around! Watch the full show to get all the details!


Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

