Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Samsung Software updates

Samsung drops Galaxy Note 8 from future updates

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Samsung drops Galaxy Note 8 from future updates
 The Galaxy Note 8 has certainly served its purpose since its 2017 release, and contributed to the Galaxy Note lineup becoming a consistent staple in the overarching Galaxy series. 

After four full years of software updates from Samsung, the sun is finally setting on this model as well, bringing its lifecycle to end—although that doesn't mean it won't be usable for a while longer, if you happen to have this handset as a daily driver.

It turns out that the last August update was the Galaxy Note 8's last, and Samsung will no longer be dishing out software improvements or security patches in the future. This was to be expected, as the phone was first launched on August 23, 2017, and Samsung has followed through on its promise to provide full four-year support to its smartphones before letting them go and moving on.

And the Note 8 has done its job well. It was the container of several innovations in the series, such as the introduction of Samsung's first dual-camera system on its Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy Note 8's 12MP telephoto lens was included alongside the regular 12MP primary shooter for the first time ever. Of course, now we have quadruple camera systems in the latest models, but that was where it all started for the Galaxy series.

Other innovations the Note 8 brought to the Galaxy lineup was the ability to control background blur in the camera app, and Screen off memo, which enabled users to quickly jot down notes directly onto the lock screen.

The Galaxy Note 8 also hit record sales for Samsung in 2017, reaching over 270,000 units sold during the first weekend of its launch. But all good things must come to an end, to make way for even better things—and even as the Note 8 is being dropped from Samsung's security update schedule this year, we're hoping to see the series continue to thrive with a Galaxy Note 22 model next year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.9
  • Display 8.0 inches 800 x 1280 pixels
  • Camera 5 MP (Single camera) 1.3 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 4 Quad 2GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4600 mAh
  • OS Android 4.4.2 Samsung TouchWiz UI

Latest News

Jellygate - there's no fix: iPad Mini vs iPad Pro, iPad, and iPhone - jelly scrolling issues tested and explained
by Martin Filipov,  0
Jellygate - there's no fix: iPad Mini vs iPad Pro, iPad, and iPhone - jelly scrolling issues tested and explained
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores (update: not yet)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores (update: not yet)
Apple preps to give CarPlay full access to your vehicle's controls
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple preps to give CarPlay full access to your vehicle's controls
Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds look pretty sweet on paper (and they're already on sale)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds look pretty sweet on paper (and they're already on sale)
-$20
Phone location data goes to the highest bidder in a $12 billion market
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Phone location data goes to the highest bidder in a $12 billion market
Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Pure is here with a two-day battery life
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Pure is here with a two-day battery life
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless