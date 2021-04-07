Reddit drops support for iOS 12, only works on iPhone 6s and newer devices now

Reddit for iOS and iPadOS does not support iOS 12 and older any longer, which means iPhone and iPad users who cannot update past the two years old version of the operating system will not be able to use the app anymore.



The changes, which were first spotted by MacRumors, were announced by Reddit in its latest App Store update. The discussion website says that from now on, its app will only support iOS 13.0 and above. So, if you own the iPhone 6, iPad Air, or any other device that is not eligible for an upgrade to iOS 13 or above, you will only be able to use the web version of Reddit. The oldest iPhone supported now is the iPhone 6S



The good news is that most iPhone and iPad users have apparently already upgraded to iOS 14, so the new changes will only inconvenience a small fraction of people. More specifically, about 90 percent of the active installed base is already on the newest version of the operating system.



Reddit's latest version (2021.13.0) also adds double tap support for zooming images. It has also fixed a couple of bugs, including overlapping elements on the custom feed screen and videos freezing when saving a post.