Innocn portable monitors: easy second screen, DeX, gaming on the go





Design and specs

Innocn N1F-Pro image quality and use scenarios









Speaking of energy-efficiency, imagine my shock when I found out that I can power the Innocn N1F-Pro via the USB outputs of my PlayStation 4. In the picture below, I am only using two cables — an HDMI to Mini HDMI cable (comes in the box) to connect the PS4 to the monitor, and a USB B to USB C from the front to power the N1F-Pro. I did not need to go through the trouble of plugging the monitor into its own power outlet.





So, this immediately opens up different options for traveling gamers, or for taking your gaming sessions in quiet corners of the house. Not to mention, this will work great with Valve’s Steam Deck or a Nintendo Switch and a dock.



Lastly, let’s not forget about Samsung’s DeX mode — now available to all Samsung flagships through nothing but a USB C connection. We’ve continuously tried to incorporate DeX in some fashion, and a portable monitor makes great sense here. Imagine only carrying a small Bluetooth keyboard, this thin monitor, and your regular Samsung phone. Set up in a hotel room and you have a working desk.







The speakers on the bottom are nothing to write home about — they don’t really have much physical room to be “boomy” so they are rather thin and quiet. Thankfully, the 3.5 mm jack is there to let you plug in external audio, but if you have absolutely nothing else for sound — the internal speakers are here to “save you”.



Final thoughts

The Innocn N1F-Pro can be a great gift for a techie who’s constantly looking for new ways to use their gadgets in different places and scenarios. The next model up — the PF15-Pro — comes with an integrated 5,000 mAh battery and a flip cover, effectively making the display as easy to transport as a tablet.



Whichever you pick, they are great portable choices for someone who’s looking to set up a tech corner in their house that doesn’t take up too much space or need a lot of power outlets. Or someone who’s going away for a month and would rather take their PlayStation with them.



