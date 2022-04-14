 New report says increasing number of iOS users seeing the value in being tracked - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
iOS Apple

New report says increasing number of iOS users seeing the value in being tracked

Anam Hamid
By
1
New report says increasing number of iOS users seeing the value in being tracked
With last year's iOS 14.5 came Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature that asks people whether they would like to be tracked by apps. Companies like Facebook which rely on this sort of tracking to serve personalized ads vehemently criticized the Cupertino giant for introducing this feature, but it's not all doom and gloom, suggests a new report.

Apple assigns a random device identifier called Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) to devices like iPhones and iPads that let app makers track user activity across apps for targeted advertising. IDFA has now been made an opt-in feature, meaning users will have to consent to being tracked. 

Facebook has been a vocal critic of the feature and a recent report estimates that the company could lose $12.8 billion in revenue this year because of ATT. Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube are also expected to be impacted, though they are projected to take smaller hits.

The situation looks to be improving, per analytics platform Adjust, reports 9to5Mac. In May 2021, 16 percent of the users had opted-in to being tracked, and the number has now grown to 25 percent. The study is based on the 2,000 most popular apps in the firm's database.

The stats are even more promising for gaming apps, with an estimated 30 percent of users allowing businesses to track their activities for personalized ads. For some popular games, opt-in rates were as high as 75 percent. 

The outlet notes that a month after the launch of the ATT feature, only 4 percent of the users in the US had opted-in to it, so the latest report could be a beacon of hope for the likes of Facebook.

Apple allows app developers to explain why users should allow tracking and it looks like many businesses have found ways to convince users to opt in to tracking. For instance, an app may say that personalized ads help the developer keep the app free or that it can help users save money.

Adjust thinks that more users now "understand the value of opting in and receiving personalized advertisements" and expects the upward trend in consent rates to continue.

Apple meanwhile continues to advocate for stronger privacy protections and is fighting hard to prevent legislation that would let users download third-party apps outside of the App Store.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel users receive an update to the Google Camera app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pixel users receive an update to the Google Camera app
Zuckerberg pushing Meta to release smart glasses in 2024; CEO wants an "iPhone moment"
by Alan Friedman,  1
Zuckerberg pushing Meta to release smart glasses in 2024; CEO wants an "iPhone moment"
New leak outlines what to expect from Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera
by Anam Hamid,  6
New leak outlines what to expect from Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera
Check out these two cool new Polar GPS watches if running is your life
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Check out these two cool new Polar GPS watches if running is your life
Musk bids $41 billion in cash to buy 100% of Twitter
by Alan Friedman,  9
Musk bids $41 billion in cash to buy 100% of Twitter
OnePlus confirms the announcement of a 10R phone with record fast 150W charging
by Daniel Petrov,  1
OnePlus confirms the announcement of a 10R phone with record fast 150W charging
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless