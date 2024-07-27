The affordable OnePlus Buds 3 hit their lowest price on Amazon

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Over a month ago, the OnePlus Store knocked the affordable OnePlus Buds 3 to their best price. At the time, you could save 20% on a pair. Why are we telling you this now? The budget wireless earbuds now enjoy the same 20% markdown, but this time on Amazon.

$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

By the way, these puppies haven't been available at the merchant at discounted prices before, at least not to our knowledge. That means they're now at their best price on Amazon! So, snatch this amazing opportunity and save while you can.

The Buds 3 certainly can't rival the best wireless earbuds on the market. But they tick a lot of boxes for their sub-$100 MSRP. For starters, they have a super comfortable fit. They won't add unnecessary pressure to your ears or slip out while you're wearing them.

Comfort is important for in-ear headphones, but so is sound quality. How do these perform on that front? The OnePlus earbuds give you respectable audio quality for their price tag. They won't knock your socks off with incredibly crisp vocals and guitar solos won't shine through the mix. On the plus side, bass frequencies are handled pretty well, allowing you to enjoy a thumping sound that won't cause headaches.

For their budget price, the Buds 3 offer good ANC quality as well. They don't completely isolate you from your surroundings, but they'll still muffle some unwanted noises.

As for listening time, these buddies let you enjoy your favorite jams for up to six and a half hours with ANC on, plus an extra up to 21 hours from the case. If you turn off the special feature, you get up to 10 hours of listening time from the earbuds alone and 31 hours of total playtime with the case.

If you think the OnePlus Buds 3 are right for you, take advantage of Amazon's deal and save 20% on them. And keep in mind that it's only available on the model in Splendid Blue.
