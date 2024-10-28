Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
The Google Messages logo, featuring a blue speech bubble icon and the text "Google Messages."
Google often sneaks in useful upgrades to its Messages app, and it seems like it is at it again with a neat little personalization feature in the works.

Google Messages to let you pick a custom image for your contacts


Right now, Google Messages only allows you to use Google account photos for your contacts, so no custom profile pics for those saved by phone number. However, a recent report reveals that a closer look at the beta version of Google Messages hints at a new feature: the ability to swap out a contact's Google account photo for a local or custom image of your choice.

Once this feature goes live, using it will be quite easy. Just tap on a contact's profile picture and swipe to toggle between their Google account photo and any custom image you've saved. If you're looking to add a new pic, simply hit "Manage in the Contacts app" to make it happen.

The upcoming feature will enable users to select a locally stored image. | Image credit – LinkofHyrule89 on X/ Android Authority

This new feature injects a much-needed dose of personality into one of Android's favorite messaging apps, making it way more user-friendly. I think it could be pretty handy, especially for those contacts who haven't bothered to add a photo. With it, you can quickly identify who you're messaging and navigate through all your contacts faster and easier.

This new tweak closely follows Google's plans to introduce new privacy settings for the Profile Discovery feature. With this update, users will have more power over who can see their name and profile picture, letting them take charge of how they show up online.

In other news about Google Messages, the tech giant is stepping up its game by adding more protection against spam and sensitive content. Basically, if the app detects a sketchy text, it'll automatically toss it into your spam folder or give you a heads-up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

The Google Pixel 11 might bring back the more advanced face unlock technology used in the Pixel 4
The Google Pixel 11 might bring back the more advanced face unlock technology used in the Pixel 4
Come correct or get corrected: Xiaomi made a slanderer apologize and pay
Come correct or get corrected: Xiaomi made a slanderer apologize and pay
TikTok parent company fires intern after an AI sabotage
TikTok parent company fires intern after an AI sabotage
Google's Pixel 10 and 11 poised for camera upgrades and new AI tools
Google's Pixel 10 and 11 poised for camera upgrades and new AI tools
If your Instagram content isn’t popular, you might miss out on top video quality: here's why!
If your Instagram content isn’t popular, you might miss out on top video quality: here's why!
The Galaxy Watch Ultra sinks to new all-time low price on Amazon, but only for limited time
The Galaxy Watch Ultra sinks to new all-time low price on Amazon, but only for limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless