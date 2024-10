New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts

The upcoming feature will enable users to select a locally stored image. | Image credit – LinkofHyrule89 on X/ Android Authority





This new feature injects a much-needed dose of personality into one of Android's favorite messaging apps, making it way more user-friendly. I think it could be pretty handy, especially for those contacts who haven't bothered to add a photo. With it, you can quickly identify who you're messaging and navigate through all your contacts faster and easier.This new tweak closely follows Google's plans to introduce new privacy settings for the Profile Discovery feature . With this update, users will have more power over who can see their name and profile picture, letting them take charge of how they show up online.In other news about Google Messages, the tech giant is stepping up its game by adding more protection against spam and sensitive content . Basically, if the app detects a sketchy text, it'll automatically toss it into your spam folder or give you a heads-up.