New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Google often sneaks in useful upgrades to its Messages app, and it seems like it is at it again with a neat little personalization feature in the works.
Right now, Google Messages only allows you to use Google account photos for your contacts, so no custom profile pics for those saved by phone number. However, a recent report reveals that a closer look at the beta version of Google Messages hints at a new feature: the ability to swap out a contact's Google account photo for a local or custom image of your choice.
In other news about Google Messages, the tech giant is stepping up its game by adding more protection against spam and sensitive content. Basically, if the app detects a sketchy text, it'll automatically toss it into your spam folder or give you a heads-up.
Once this feature goes live, using it will be quite easy. Just tap on a contact's profile picture and swipe to toggle between their Google account photo and any custom image you've saved. If you're looking to add a new pic, simply hit "Manage in the Contacts app" to make it happen.
The upcoming feature will enable users to select a locally stored image. | Image credit – LinkofHyrule89 on X/ Android Authority
This new feature injects a much-needed dose of personality into one of Android's favorite messaging apps, making it way more user-friendly. I think it could be pretty handy, especially for those contacts who haven't bothered to add a photo. With it, you can quickly identify who you're messaging and navigate through all your contacts faster and easier.
This new tweak closely follows Google's plans to introduce new privacy settings for the Profile Discovery feature. With this update, users will have more power over who can see their name and profile picture, letting them take charge of how they show up online.
