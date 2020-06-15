Major U.S. carriers go down on Monday afternoon

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Wireless service US Cellular Metro Cricket Xfinity

by Alan Friedman
Jun 15, 2020, 4:40 PM
If you live in the U.S. and are having problems making a call in New York City, Miami, L.A., Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago, you aren't alone. According to Down Detector, all four major U.S. carriers (including T-Mobile-owned Sprint) are experiencing issues. From 12:30pm EDT to 3:49 pm EDT, the number of complaints received by Down Detector about Verizon rose from 120 to nearly 8,400. 74% complained about losing cellphone connectivity, 18% said that they could not access the mobile internet and 7% were unable to use a landline internet connection.


Misery loves company and T-Mobile subscribers reporting an issue on Down Detector rose from 30 at 12:15 pm EDT to 107,502 at 3 pm EDT. 77% of those checking in with Down Detector said that they could not make a phone call with their T-Mobile phone and 22% could not use the mobile internet.


Other wireless firms like Metro by T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Comcast, Straight Talk, Walmart Family Mobile, and Tracfone also are having problems. Interestingly, while AT&T subscribers were posting on social media about the lack of service, an AT&T spokesman said that it was operating normally. A Verizon spokesman stated that it was "operating at normal service levels." T-Mobile's president of technology Neville Ray commented in a tweet, "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country."

We will be keeping an eye on the situation and once service is restored or any other news is announced related to the outage, we will pass along the information. Keep checking in.

