Here are some fresh sample photos from the Galaxy S22 Ultra

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Snatch your very own Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra with a $50 discount by clicking one of the links below!



Samsung has focused heavily on low-light performance this year, adding a wider aperture on the main Galaxy S22 Ultra camera that captures more light and detail. Further aiding in that regard is the improved 108MP sensor, which is a tuned version of the one found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Samsung has shown some love to the regular



What’s more, improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) work in unison to produce 48% reduced shaking compared to the 2021 models. In other words, expect to have an easier time taking photos and videos during nighttime!



Besides the new hardware in the Galaxy S22 series, improved AI and software play a crucial role in making its camera system an upgrade over the S21 series. Multi-frame processing and object recognition are just two examples of that fact, which should bring authentic colors and great detail to “nightography” as Samsung calls it. Samsung has focused heavily on low-light performance this year, adding a wider aperture on the main Galaxy S22 Ultra camera that captures more light and detail. Further aiding in that regard is the improved 108MP sensor, which is a tuned version of the one found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.Samsung has shown some love to the regular Galaxy S22 and its Plus variant as well, with the new 50MP GN5 sensor. It is 23% larger than the one found in last year’s models, which directly translates into better low-light shots.What’s more, improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) work in unison to produce 48% reduced shaking compared to the 2021 models. In other words, expect to have an easier time taking photos and videos during nighttime!Besides the new hardware in the Galaxy S22 series, improved AI and software play a crucial role in making its camera system an upgrade over the S21 series. Multi-frame processing and object recognition are just two examples of that fact, which should bring authentic colors and great detail to “nightography” as Samsung calls it.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up